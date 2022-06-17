This Simulator Is Like Your Personal TopGolf

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As many entrepreneurs will tell you, business gets done on the golf course. But as most golfers will tell you, it's impossible to be your best self when you're playing terribly. Rather than spend hundreds on lessons that you're bound to forget anyway, a better solution is to simply practice as much as you can. And with the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator, you can work on your golf skills at home whenever you want — and even get your friends and family in on the fun too.

TruGolf Mini pairs with E6 CONNECT software, giving you analytics, full course play, practice ranges, games, and more all in the same program. With the integrated sensor, the system gathers meaningful data in real-time, importing it to an interactive swing studio that analyzes and displays your swing data after every shot so you can better understand the game — no matter how experienced you are.

Verified user, Phillip raves, "Great item for any level golfer. Fun and easy to use." Between the post swing analyzer and an impact trainer that creates an authentic impact sensation, TruGolf Mini captures critical swing characteristics to perfectly emulate your swing on the screen and help you improve your swing over time. It checks club face angle, angle of attack, swing tempo, and club path for a real recreation of every shot.

If you're playing solo, you can simply go through mini-games and skills challenges to improve your abilities. Or, if you want to have more fun with it, you can play 97 3D rendered versions of world-famous golf courses, allowing you to play real rounds, rain or shine. That way, you're not actually spending all day in the sand.

Hone your golf game this summer no matter what the weather looks like outside. For a limited time, you can get the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator for 25% off $399 at just $299.

