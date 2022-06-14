MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

In today's episode of The MarketBeat Podcast, Kate welcomes guest Sean Bonner, co-founder of Guild Financial, a self-directed investing and financial education platform, with a special focus on the military community. Sean's background as a portfolio manager and Navy officer informs his view of the economy and his approach to investing. In this episode, Kate and Sean discuss:

What is the Fed's role in the current market environment?

How should investors evaluate the sectors currently doing well?

What is a looming economic threat that may lie ahead?

How does the situation in Ukraine affect inflation?

How are agricultural commodities like wheat, soy, and sunflowers different from oil and gas, in terms of continued availability?

How are the investors on Sean's investing platform handling this current market uncertainty?

What are the most popular stocks on the Guild platform?

How should investors evaluate momentum stocks, after the big pullback this year?

What is the difference between a good company at a fair price and a fair company at a good price?

What's the hidden danger of investing based on the story, but ignoring the valuation?

Why it's important to understand the business model and revenue generation of companies you are tracking

What mistakes do investors make when it comes to diversifying their portfolios?

How to use broad-based ETFs for instant diversification

Why Sean likes the core/satellite methodology, and how he suggests implementing this

How "big Navy" is a good analogy for a core/satellite approach

Stocks and ETFs mentioned in this episode:

Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT)

Apple (AAPL)

Rivian (RIVN)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIPS)

Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

Southern Copper (SCCO)

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Costco (COST)

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY)

Tesla (TSLA)

Guild Financial

