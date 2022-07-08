The 3 Pillars of Running a Business That Operates Smoothly
Don't over-complicate what really needs to happen to cultivate a successful enterprise.
A lot has been written about how to build and sustain a successful business, but so much of that research and writing over-complicates what needs to happen to cultivate a successful enterprise. It comes down to three main components: Business foundations, strategy and culture.
Business foundations
As you begin to form a company and start to hire your first employees, you will need to provide them with the story of why you're in business. So many times, this is stuck in the founders' brains and not shared widely with the employees. If you're not sure how to share this story, think about it in the context of why you exist and what you hope to achieve as an organization.
