Save an Extra $60 Off This Refurbished MacBook Air

When you're looking to upgrade your tech arsenal or just find a laptop that's up to your expectations, sometimes it's smarter to buy refurbished. Sure, spending $1,000 on a new computer might feel kind of cool, but it's probably not the best use of your money when manufacturers routinely refresh older models of computers and offer them for considerably less than list price.

Apple

If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, consider this refurbished 2014 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.4GHz 4GB RAM 128GB.

This refurbished laptop has a grade "B" rating, which means it might have some light scuffing on the bevel and case but it will still function exactly how it should. That's great for entrepreneurs who like to work on the go. The MacBook Air is a razor-thin, lightweight computer that packs up quickly to make it easy to work absolutely anywhere.

The 22nm Haswell 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor offers Turbo Boost 2.0, giving you extra boosts of power when you need it and energy efficiency when you don't. The Intel HD Graphics 5000 card quickly renders high-quality images and smooth video streams while 4GB of onboard 1600 MHz LPDDR3 SDRAM delivers quality performance for your multitasking needs. It even has 128GB of onboard storage, which should be more than enough for all of your essential files.

In addition to power, the Air also offers Bluetooth 4.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi for fast connections. And, to top it all off, this special deal includes a protective case and an AC charger.

Why pay full price when you can buy refurbished? Right now, you can get a 2014 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.4GHz 4GB RAM 128GB for 80 percent off at just $236.79 when you use promo code JULY20.

