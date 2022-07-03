This Clever Accessory Adds a Screen to Your Laptop

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Remote work has complicated all kinds of things, from productivity to the payscale. But you have the ultimate control over how productive and efficient you will be when you're working from home, especially with tools like the Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor.

Mobile Pixels

This ingenious multi-screen laptop accessory raised more than $1.5 million on Indiegogo, and it's on sale until July 5th for an extra 20 percent off when you use promo code JULY20 as part of our 4th of July sale.

The TRIO MAX is perfect for remote workers, gamers, stock traders, students, or anyone who works away from a stationary monitor. Anywhere you set up to work, plug the TRIO MAX into your 15" to 15.6" laptop, and you'll have another screen immediately ready to go. TRIO MAX uses just one cable for power and data and is compatible with any Mac, Linux, Chrome, or Android device via a USB connection, offering a seamless computing experience.

Working on a presentation but want to have the research handy? TRIO MAX has you covered. Need to review data in two different spreadsheets? You can do it. TRIO MAX makes it an absolute breeze to turn your remote work setup into a productivity powerhouse. You can adjust the brightness to your liking and find the optimum viewing angle for any situation, thanks to its full 270º rotation. TRIO MAX has earned rave reviews from BuzzFeed, Geeky Gadgets, WIRED, the Boston Business Journal, and more.

If you're working remotely, you need to find clever solutions to keep your productivity high. One quick fix is the Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor. If you get it before July 5th, you can take an extra 20 percent off the price tag, bringing it down to just $247.99 (reg. $359) with code JULY20.

Prices subject to change