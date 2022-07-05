Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

is great, but it can add stress to your day when it doesn't work or feels outdated. Whether your favorite device breaks or you're endlessly tempted to splurge for the newest device release, it's easy to get suckered into spending way too much money on the tools you need to run your business. But if you're willing to deal with some minor cosmetic defects, you can save a ton of money by buying refurbished.

Apple

Refurbished products were once duds but they've been fixed up and run almost like new. Like ugly fruit, they may just not be the prettiest computers in the bunch. For instance, this refurbished 13.3" Apple MacBook Air would have retailed for over $1,000 once upon a time, but you can get a refurbished model for just $246.39 when you use code JULY20 by July 5th.

This 2012 model features a 22nm Ivy Bridge 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor and an integrated Intel HD Graphics 4000 graphics processor for powerful, efficient performance. The 13.3" display is the perfect size for working on the go without sacrificing image quality, and a seven-hour battery makes it a great choice for travel or heading out to the library or coffee shops. The 128GB of onboard storage is plenty for all of your files, photos, videos, and more.

Need to take a call? The 720p FaceTime HD webcam has you covered while WiFi capability ensures you can connect anywhere there's a network. You can also share files or connect to external devices with Bluetooth.

You don't have to pay an arm and a leg to enjoy peak Mac performance. Right now, you can get a refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.8GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD for just $246.39 when you use code JULY20, which can save you 20% on purchases of $100 or more sitewide from now until July 5th.

