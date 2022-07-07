A Clean Space Connotes a Clean Mind — Save $100 Off the Elicto ES-800 5-in-1 Vacuum Spin Mop
Keep your workspace in tip-top shape.
When thinking about the ingredients to become a successful entrepreneur, it's easy to jump immediately to the more granular, actionable items in your everyday life. But when you pull back the lens a bit on the secret to productivity and efficiency, there's one thing that shines through as crucially important: A clean workspace.
Hiring a cleaner is an expensive luxury but you can get a high-quality clean quickly with this multifunctional vacuum and spin mop combo. This ingenious device offers outstanding suction power for vacuuming as well as an array of features for mopping and even air-purifying as you clean. If you purchase by July 14, you can get it for $130 off.
Elicto has three-stage button-powered suction control and five different nozzle attachments to give you flexibility while vacuuming your workspace. Plus, the inbuilt automatic water supply system allows wet and dry cleaning of virtually any space. There's a dual spin mop attachment that effectively cleans floors and absorbs dust at the same time and it works on just about any floor.
In addition to the vacuuming and mopping features, Elicto also has a double H13 HEPA Filter System with five stages of micro filters to ensure the most efficient collection of dust. A UV light activates to disinfect surfaces as you go over them and the filter system works overtime as an air purifier to remove 99.9% of the fine dust from your space. It truly is an all-in-one tool to keep your workspace clean so you can work as productively and efficiently as possible.
A clean space will help you work better. During our Deals Day promotion, you can get the Elicto ES-800 5-in-1 Vacuum Spin Mop for just $219.99 (Reg. $349). Just make sure to purchase by July 14.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
A 115-Year-Old Startup? The Leaders of This Family Business Are Honoring the Past and Building for the Future.
-
Turn Your Managers Into Your Biggest Asset for Winning the Great Resignation
-
'It Was Like a Drug': How Dave's Hot Chicken Grew a Cult Following in an East Hollywood Parking Lot
-
This Goldman Sachs Alum Launched an App That's Helping Young People Manage Their Finances and Healthcare (And She's Raising Millions of Dollars to Do It)
-
One of America's Richest Women Took Zero Outside Investors. Here's How Aviator Nation Founder Paige Mycoskie Did It.
-
4 Expert-Backed Strategies for Improving Your Communication Skills
-
This Couple Escaped Arranged Marriages in Pakistan. Now They Run a $14 Million Brooklyn Shoe Brand.