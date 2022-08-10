Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The average person will work 90,000 hours in their lifetime. According to the Harvard Study of Adult Development, who you invest those hours with will determine how long you live, how happy you are and how much you earn over your career.

It's not just who you work with but also who you don't work with that matters. Do you want to be in an environment where everyone is trying to outdo each other? Or do you prefer collaboration over competition?

The people you work with can significantly impact your job satisfaction and career growth. If you're not happy with your current situation, consider looking at your peer group and see if it's time for a change.

You know the saying, "you can't choose your family, but you can choose your friends"? Well, the same goes for choosing your coworkers. There are coworkers you should seek and coworkers you should avoid at all costs. Let's first discuss the three types of coworkers you'll want to avoid:

1. The complainer

No one likes a complainer. This person is always complaining about something, whether it's the job, the company, their coworkers or anything else. They're never happy, and they're always bringing everyone else down.

3. The competitor

The competitor is the person who is always trying to one-up you. They're always trying to make themselves look better by making you look worse. Your success threatens them, and they'll do anything to bring you down.

3. The dramatizer

The dramatizer is always making a big deal out of everything. They're always overreacting, and they're always looking for attention. They're also probably the ones who are always starting drama.

Of course, not everyone fits perfectly into one of these categories. But chances are, if you're constantly surrounded by complainers, competitors and dramatizers, chances are your work life is pretty miserable.

Now that we've established who you should avoid, let's talk about coworkers you should seek. These are the five types of people you want to spend more time with at work:

1. The mentor

A mentor can help guide you in your career, offer advice and support, and be a sounding board for your ideas. Look for someone successful in the field you're interested in and willing to share their knowledge with you. Make sure you find a way to add value to their life before asking them to be your mentor.

2. The connector

A connector is someone who knows a lot of people and can help introduce you to new contacts. This person can help expand your professional network and open up new opportunities for you. In his book, The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference, Malcolm Gladwell describes connectors as people who "link us up with the world...people with a special gift for bringing the world together."

3. The challenger

A challenger is someone who isn't afraid to push you to be your best. They may offer constructive criticism or different perspectives that force you to think outside the box. This person can help you grow professionally and reach your full potential.

4. The advocate

An advocate is someone who believes in you and your abilities. They may be a mentor, friend, or colleague, but they will always support your goals and cheer you on along the way.

5. The coach

A coach is someone who can help you develop your skills and reach your goals. They may offer inspiration and insight, but they also know how to listen and let you figure things out for yourself. A coach will help you grow in your career and become the best version of yourself.

Spending more time with these people can help you reach your full potential and be happier in your career. If you don't have a strong peer group at work, it may be time to look for a new job or build relationships with new people. Don't underestimate the power of your peer group — it can make all the difference in your career satisfaction.