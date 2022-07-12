The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn't Work

In today's episode of The MarketBeat Podcast Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of "The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement."

n this episode, Kate and Peter discuss:

-Why Peter believes individuals should own stocks inside index funds, but should not be picking single stocks

-What Peter believes is the No. 1 cause of the current market decline

-Is the market responding to the current decline in gas prices and commodity prices?

-What action could the Fed take that may cause another market bull run?

-What specifically should older investors do to preserve capital, once they have amassed wealth?

-Should investors follow the traditional financial planning advice to diversify internationally?

-What is the mistake investors make when using Modern Portfolio Theory?

-Which asset classes could offer investors income in this environment?

Peter's Amazon author page:

https://www.amazon.com/Peter-J.-Tanous/e/B001H6SRVU%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share

https://www.lynxinvestment.com/

**Links mentioned in this episode:**

