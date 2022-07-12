Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn't Work

In today's episode of The MarketBeat Podcast Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of "The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement."

By
I
n this episode, Kate and Peter discuss:
-Why Peter believes individuals should own stocks inside index funds, but should not be picking single stocks
-What Peter believes is the No. 1 cause of the current market decline
-Is the market responding to the current decline in gas prices and commodity prices?
-What action could the Fed take that may cause another market bull run?
-What specifically should older investors do to preserve capital, once they have amassed wealth?
-Should investors follow the traditional financial planning advice to diversify internationally?
-What is the mistake investors make when using Modern Portfolio Theory?
-Which asset classes could offer investors income in this environment?
Peter's Amazon author page:
https://www.amazon.com/Peter-J.-Tanous/e/B001H6SRVU%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
https://www.lynxinvestment.com/
**Links mentioned in this episode:**
