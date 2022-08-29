Are Your Employees Burned Out? 6 Reasons Why You Should Know the Answer as a Manager

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's only Monday and you just got a call from yet another person who had a series of complaints about the same employee. They've been irritable, sending delayed responses and the quality of their work has been declining for months.

Before you consider whether it's time for an improvement plan or resorting to something as drastic as termination, it's worth taking a step back to determine whether your team member is actually burned out rather than unfit for the job.