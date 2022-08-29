Are Your Employees Burned Out? 6 Reasons Why You Should Know the Answer as a Manager
Employee burnout is one of the biggest threats to worker wellbeing and employee engagement — and it's on the rise. Here are six reasons why
It's only Monday and you just got a call from yet another person who had a series of complaints about the same employee. They've been irritable, sending delayed responses and the quality of their work has been declining for months.
Before you consider whether it's time for an improvement plan or resorting to something as drastic as termination, it's worth taking a step back to determine whether your team member is actually burned out rather than unfit for the job.
Labor Day Subscription Sale - Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 20% off today
Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.
Get 20% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Meet One of the World's Few Self-Made Women Billionaires. She Wants to Teach You How to Play the Game — Literally.
-
'Where Does That Money Go?': A Look Inside New York City's Ruthless Housing Market
-
You Must Understand This Crucial Retirement Benefit If You Want Your Money to Withstand Inflation — Whether You're 25 or 75
-
'Bias Is a Business Killer,' Says the Co-Founder of the Largest Black-Owned Wine Company in the U.S.
-
7 Things No One Tells You About Starting a Business
-
'It Just Seems Really Unethical': Amazon Adds Holiday Surcharge for Sellers
-
Now Is a Better Time Than Ever to Land This Type of Financing for Your Franchise