This Wireless Keychain Apple Watch Charger Is Just $20

Everybody is looking for ways to become smarter. But, really, we ultimately lean on our smartphones to do a whole lot of the smart tricks we need to get through each day. Some take smart tech a step further by keeping their phones in their pockets and relying on an to stay connected, keep healthy, and navigate each day.

Go Gadgets

But when it's been on for a while, you won't feel very smart when an Apple Watch's battery dies. So, don't let it come to that. With an Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain, you can stay powered up all day long and always have an emergency source of Apple Watch power when you need it.

You don't need a bulky wired charger and a pit stop to charge your Apple Watch. This smart keychain replaces your typical cable by simply connecting to the back of the Apple Watch magnetically. The strong magnetic absorption lets you adjust the angle freely to find a comfortable connection while the 950mAh lithium-ion battery dispenses power to every version of Apple Watch.

Four LED lights on the charger indicate your Apple Watch's charging status so you can easily break it out, get a charge, and put it back in your pocket or on your keychain. It's durable enough for use absolutely everywhere and versatile enough to join you on all of your daily adventures, from the office to the gym and everywhere in between. You can even charge the keychain charger itself while it's charging up your Apple Watch.

Running out of power for your Apple Watch isn't very smart. So, do the smart thing and invest in an Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain. For a limited time, you can get one for 59 percent off $49 at just $19.99. You can also get a two-pack for 60 percent off $99 at just $38.99, or a four-pack for 61 percent off $199 at just $76.99.

