Save $40 on This Smart Door Lock Today

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs all over the world are so concerned with cybersecurity these days, it's easy to overlook physical . Especially since many people are working from home rather than in the office, you may just assume that your confidential documents and files will remain safe.

Bosma Smarthome

Well, that's not always the case, and you owe it to yourself to take that extra precaution to protect your home, office, and everything in it. Fortunately, you can do so at a discount when you purchase the BOSMA Aegis Smart Door Lock. Through August, it's on sale for just $79.99 (reg. $119) when you use promo code SMARTLOCK at checkout.

This lock works with your existing deadbolt to turn it into a smart lock. It simply replaces the indoor portion of your existing deadbolt so you can keep your current key as a traditional backup.

The Aegis installs extremely easily — all you have to do is stick it on your door by the deadbolt, connect it to the app, and you're done. The lock uses bank-grade AES-128 advanced encryption to prevent people from gaining access to your lock, but it gives you remote and guest access to unlock or lock your door from anywhere, anytime using the app. You can share lock access with family members and guests so they can come and go when you're away, or you can set up your smart lock to auto-lock when you leave and auto-unlock when you return home. Plus, you can use your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to control the lock with your voice.

If someone does break in, the lock detects the invasion and triggers an automatic siren while notifying you immediately. The six-axis sensor also notes when the door is left ajar, letting you know before you leave for the day.

If you want to go even further, you can connect your smart lock to an entire Bosma Sentry system, allowing you to unlock your door with a fingerprint and add motion detection and facial-recognition capabilities to your lock.

Safeguard your home and office. Get the BOSMA Aegis Smart Door Lock for $79.99 (reg. $119) when you use promo code SMARTLOCK through the month of August.

Prices subject to change.