Manage and Scale Your Email Strategy with EmailWritr
Get a leg up when attempting to get your brand in front of the widest audience with this helpful, cloud-hosted platform.
While the world of business is constantly changing, there's one thing that has remained true since the earliest days of digital marketing. Email marketing is still king. Email is your best bet to reach the widest audience and turn as many readers into buyers as possible.
However, scaling and maintaining an email marketing strategy is time-consuming and often expensive. If you're feeling a little scarce on resources, EmailWritr may be the perfect solution.
EmailWritr offers custom email templates and an automation engine to help you rapidly scale your email marketing without any extra manpower expenditure. The cloud-hosted platform is easy to use and requires absolutely no previous copywriting experience. All you have to do is fill out some information about your business, industry, and niche, and the platform will complete emails for you.
You can create unlimited custom email sequences by answering a few simple questions about your product, service, and audience, allowing you to have multi-tiered campaigns that help customers through your sales funnel. By choosing between more than 1,500 email templates, you'll always find something that works for your specific aims, whether you want to build a single, highly-targeted email, or more complicated sequences.
EmailWritr also gives you a simplified dashboard to access and edit all of your saved projects, save unlimited email addresses, access your saved templates, and view all of your analytics in a single place. You can also request custom-written emails from this central hub, too.
Find out why EmailWritr has earned a perfect 5-star rating from SourceForge. Get a lifetime EmailWritr Premium Plan with 1,000 AI rewrite tokens per month for just $59 today. Or you can upgrade to a lifetime EmailWritr Expert Plan with 3,000 AI rewrite tokens per month and support for ten users for just $118.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Kale Was a Garnish Before This Creative Genius Made It Famous. Here's How She Did It — and What She's Planning Next.
-
Telling Your Brand Story Is Crucial. 4 Steps to Ensure That It Resonates.
-
This Baker Was Told Not to Speak Spanish With Colleagues, So She Started Her Own Cake Company That Values Employees Just as Much as Customers
-
Improving Yourself Takes 9.6 Minutes of Work Each Day
-
Meet the Women Behind Some of McDonald's Most Iconic (and Essential) Ingredients — and How They're Setting New Standards
-
Remote Work Shouldn't Be Up for Debate
-
Employees Are Over Foosball Tables and Free Snacks. Your Company Culture Needs This Instead.