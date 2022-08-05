Manage and Scale Your Email Strategy with EmailWritr

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While the world of business is constantly changing, there's one thing that has remained true since the earliest days of . Email marketing is still king. Email is your best bet to reach the widest audience and turn as many readers into buyers as possible.

EmailWritr

However, scaling and maintaining an email marketing strategy is time-consuming and often expensive. If you're feeling a little scarce on resources, EmailWritr may be the perfect solution.

EmailWritr offers custom email templates and an automation engine to help you rapidly scale your email marketing without any extra manpower expenditure. The cloud-hosted platform is easy to use and requires absolutely no previous copywriting experience. All you have to do is fill out some information about your business, industry, and niche, and the platform will complete emails for you.

You can create unlimited custom email sequences by answering a few simple questions about your product, service, and audience, allowing you to have multi-tiered campaigns that help customers through your sales funnel. By choosing between more than 1,500 email templates, you'll always find something that works for your specific aims, whether you want to build a single, highly-targeted email, or more complicated sequences.

EmailWritr also gives you a simplified dashboard to access and edit all of your saved projects, save unlimited email addresses, access your saved templates, and view all of your analytics in a single place. You can also request custom-written emails from this central hub, too.

Find out why EmailWritr has earned a perfect 5-star rating from SourceForge. Get a lifetime EmailWritr Premium Plan with 1,000 AI rewrite tokens per month for just $59 today. Or you can upgrade to a lifetime EmailWritr Expert Plan with 3,000 AI rewrite tokens per month and support for ten users for just $118.

