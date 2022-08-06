How to Keep Your Company Safe From Cybercrime By Mastering Security

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cybercrime is projected to cost the world economy $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. You might think that major corporations will bear the brunt of that impact but small businesses continue to see significant losses due to today, and it's only going to get worse. The average cost of a data breach to an SMB is $108,000 and you can expect that number to rise as cybercriminals become more adept and more rampant.

Cybersecurity is no longer a choice for entrepreneurs. You have to invest in protecting your company's critical information. But while hiring a complete IT team or outsourcing to a cybersecurity company may be cost prohibitive, you could learn to be your company's cybersecurity expert yourself. In The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Certification Bundle, you'll get the training you need to protect your business.

This five-course bundle is led by iCollege, a leader in online learning that was established in 2003. Since then, iCollege has helped hundreds of thousands of students all over the globe learn the most in-demand skills in tech. It's even trusted by Silicon Valley startups and Fortune 500 companies to keep employee skills on the cutting edge.

This bundle covers five certification exams with hands-on, practical content that will help you earn your stripes. You'll learn how to prepare your organization to manage security and privacy risks, master information systems security, architect and implement secure solutions, and much more. By the end of the courses, you'll be able to confidently sit the NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks, (ISC) CISSP, ISACA Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003 and -004) exams.

Be your company's best defense against cybercrime. Get this Advanced CyberSecurity Certification Bundle for just $69 today.

