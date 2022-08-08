Casper, an e-commerce mattress startup, is looking for someone to sleep and tell.

At least, that's according to a recent job posting from the company, CNN reported Sunday.

The company's "Casper Sleepers" will be asked to sleep "on social and anywhere else people are looking."

"Casper will select and hire three Sleepers as part-time employees. And, while the Casper Sleepers are part-time positions over the course of one month, there is the potential to continue working with the brand," the company told Entrepreneur in a statement.

Even though it's part-time, it has a pretty enviable job description:

Sleep

Sleep in our stores, and in unexpected settings out in the world

On the rare occasion you're not sleeping, share your experience with others by creating TikTok-style content to be posted across Casper social media channels

Demonstrate your ability to sleep

You can also demonstrate your willingness to take on the job via a TikTok video under the hashtag "Casper Sleepers" and tag the company's TikTok. At press time, the hashtag had 15 videos and over 22,000 views. (Ten of the videos were the company's.)

"When you ask the universe for signs, and the universe gives you signs," one user joked about the job description in a video while snuggled up in a blanket. "Do you see what I am doing right now?" she added.

Casper is in on the fun, too. One other of their videos jokes "References? My sleep demons," in the caption.