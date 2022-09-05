6 Things to Do When a Client Loses Interest in Your Work
It happens to every freelancer at some point. A client changed focus or found someone whose work they like more.
Finding a loyal client can feel like striking gold when you're trying to succeed as a freelancer. Consistent customers provide you with a steady foundation and can boost your entrepreneurial confidence. However, earning and keeping their loyalty is no easy feat.
Several things can cause a client to lose interest in your services. It may be impossible to prevent this from happening. But it is possible to manage the situation and maybe even avoid the loss of a valued customer.
Labor Day Subscription Sale - Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 20% off today
Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.
Get 20% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
'Corporate America Is Killing Us.' Employees Share Gut-Wrenching Stories That Reveal a Compassion Crisis.
-
Planning a Company Offsite? Here's How to Ensure It's Inclusive.
-
The 'Lipstick Effect' Exposes a Surprising Truth About Our Priorities in a Recession. Here's How Businesses Can Cash In.
-
'I'm Not Going to Change the World by Myself, But I Can Start': How UOMA Beauty's Founder Merges Activism and Makeup to Fight for Change
-
How to Overcome Adversity and Persevere as an Entrepreneur
-
Peek Inside the Bentley Residences, Which Feature an Elevator That Will Drop Your Car Into Your Living Room
-