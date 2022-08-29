You can now have your own eerie, Mark Zuckerberg-style Metaverse avatar.

The Meta Platforms (FKA Facebook) co-founder and CEO, posted a picture of his metaverse avatar to widespread internet ridicule online on August 16, per CNBC.

In particular, the outlet noted, people thought the graphics were not well-done, considering the project's price tag — $10 billion for the Horizon Worlds metaverse.

Seemingly responding to internet backlash, he posted a new avatar on Instagram.

"Also, I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic -- it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch. The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more -- even on headsets -- and Horizon is improving very quickly," he wrote in the caption.

Well, now you can look like Zuckerberg in the metaverse through a Snapchat filter designed by Matt Reed, according to Fast Company, called HoriZuck.

Reed told the outlet that he found the reaction to Zuckerberg's avatar "absolutely hilarious—not in a 'make fun of Meta' way but in a 'this is what the internet was made for' way."

He added he thought the company might have done this on purpose, with the goal of inspiring reactions or memes.

"I mean, whoever mocked that up knew what they were doing," he told the outlet.