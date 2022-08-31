It's billionaire to billionaire well-wishes.

On Tuesday, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, wished happy birthday on Instagram to Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett turned 92 that day.

In the Instagram post, Gates included a series of photos from their friendship.

The pair of billionaires have been friends since the 1990s, according to the Wall Street Journal. Melinda Gates, who divorced Bill last year, said that their friendship with Buffett is what jump-started them getting into philanthropy, the outlet added.

The Gates Foundation now employs over 1,700 people and gave away $6.7 billion in 2021, according to its website. In 2006, Buffett gave the foundation a gift worth about $30 billion at the time, the Journal also noted.

The friendship also helped start the Giving Pledge in 2010, where the ultrarich, such as the Gates' and Buffett, promise to donate at least half of their wealth to charity, per Fox Business.

Buffett is worth about $99 billion, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bill Gates is worth about $116 billion, per the index.