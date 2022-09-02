Blendid's Automated Smoothie Kiosks Aim to Be a $300B Game Changer

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Nearly half (46 percent) of consumers said they wanted to eat healthier in 2022. But healthy options are tough to find on the go.

Blendid

The problem is that most quick-service vendors don't have the extra cash or time to offer fresh, nutritious options. As a result, their average profit margins are as low as six percent.

However, a startup called Blendid is helping change that.

Technology that meets demand for healthy food.

Blendid's compact, fully automated smoothie kiosks help businesses meet this demand with higher profit margins. Thanks to the kiosk's size and efficiency, businesses can add new locations at a low cost. And in turn, college students, road trippers, and mall shoppers get more vitamins for their buck.

In fact, Blendid kiosks are already opening at universities, a travel-stop chain, and other retail locations across the country. In addition, the company's commercial agreement with renowned smoothie brand Jamba has led to new Jamba by Blendid locations at Kennesaw State University, Georgia College, UCLA, and even Walmart.

While others in the food robotics space have struggled to meet demand in high-traffic areas with a 24/7 operation, Blendid's proven field experience lays the foundation for continued growth. Now, even more commercial partners realize the benefits of expanding with Blendid. For example, Blendid's newest contract with Love's Travel Stops opens the potential for kiosks at hundreds of locations across America.

Altogether, Blendid has 500+ robotic smoothie kiosks in contract. And that's just the company's first automated food product in its lineup.

Many multi-billion-dollar market opportunities.

Blendid merges culinary artistry with robotics expertise to gain traction in two major markets: the $4 billion food robotics industry and the $300 billion quick-service restaurant industry.

Blendid's versatility will enable it to capture multiple sectors of the food automation market. In the coming years, Blendid plans to debut additional robotic food products for a variety of fresh, nutritious cuisine choices — from customizable salads and soups to sandwiches and bowls.

That's why investors should really take notice sooner than later. Blendid has identified as many as 70,000 potential U.S.-based locations that could be a good fit for its fresh food kiosks in the future. With the low cost of scaling, it can reach new heights faster than most other food brands.