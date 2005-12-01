Finance

A First Take on Reverse Mergers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What it is: A privately held company acquires a "shell company" -- a publicly traded but often dormant company. Through the merger, the private company becomes publicly traded.

How it works: This process is best for an established private company with millions of dollars in annual revenue and profits -- a company that is already following generally accepted accounting principles and could better transition into the Securities Exchange Commission’s (SEC) financial reporting requirements.

Most metropolitan areas have a law firm with a securities practice. One of the partners likely has a dormant public company lined up for a prospective reverse merger client to buy. Odds are, the prospective shell company is not listed on a national securities exchange such as Nasdaq, but is instead traded in a less glamorous setting such as the OTC Bulletin Board.

Your law firm, accountant and potentially a financing consultant will guide you through the regulatory hoops, which culminate in the filing of an SEC Form 8-K that discloses the transaction to the public.

The 8-K is often accompanied with filings including a potential name change, corporate restructuring, and hopefully an infusion of capital from investors the company has already lined up. That includes the Private Investment in Public Equities (PIPE) deals that involve large institutional investors buying up blocks of a public company’s stock.

Related: Alternatives to IPOs

Upside: A reverse merger allows a private company to go public within weeks, versus the months or years involved with an IPO. By becoming public, a company becomes a more attractive investment opportunity to a wider range of investors. The supply of equity capital is more abundant for public companies than for private ones.

This financing technique works best for companies that have a strategic reason to quickly become a public company. Are you confident that the business will experience substantial enough growth to develop into a real public company?

Downside: It has only been in recent years that reverse mergers started to lose some of their tarnish. There were too many stories of shareholder fraud in the shell companies and similar issues.

It is important that due diligence is performed to ensure that there aren’t any unresolved liabilities or other issues associated with the shell company that could come back to haunt you.

When it comes to bringing in private capital, the deal must also be carefully structured. Specifically, the amount of stock owned by investors that the new owners do not know and cannot influence must be diminished so that a stable quote can be established. Usually, this is done by reducing the percentage of the total number of shares these investors own. By doing so, as an added incentive, the private investors can be offered stock at a discount to the market.

And while reverse mergers are cheaper than IPOs, also note that they still cost a lot of money. The Labrecht Group, a law firm based in Irvine, Calif., and Salt Lake City, says reverse mergers can run anywhere from $150,000 to $550,000, depending on the price and quality of the shell company.

Related: Going Public

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

4 Fun Ways for Millennials to Dip Their Toes Into Investing

Finance

What Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore Learned From Loving His Career on Wall Street to Pursue His Passion

Finance

A New Breed of Private Equity Investors Present More Exit Options Than Ever for Entrepreneurs