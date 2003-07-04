Make Face-To-Face Time a Priority

There's just no substitute for meeting with clients in person.

There's a simple principle involved in time management for salespeople. More calls means more sales. As Woody Allen said, "Eighty percent of success is being there." You're "there" more often when you make more calls.

Let's define a term here. A "call" is a face-to-face meeting where you ask a prospect to buy something. It's not a telephone call to get an appointment or a service call on a current customer. These are important activities, but when I talk about making more calls in the context of B2B sales, I'm talking about asking for more orders in person.

