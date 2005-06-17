My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Groomed for Success

Some would-be grooms need a little direction in finding the perfect diamond. Here come the guides.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Description: Jeweler, focusing on engagement rings
Founders: Skip Robbins, 52, and Steve Robbins, 49
2004 projected sales: Approximately $80 million
http://www.robbinsbros.com

Ring Reinvention: When the brothers saw a multitude of mall jewelry stores crop up, they decided to take their family-owned William Pitt Jewelers out of the malls, change their image and become Robbins Bros., focusing exclusively on engagement rings. Their first free-standing store opened in 1995. "There was no going back," recalls Steve. "We had to convince the bank and vendors. Everyone thought we were crazy."

Building Blocks: Converted bank buildings became Robbins Bros. stores, featuring friendly sales associates, on-site computers with information on choosing diamonds and access to the Robbins Bros. website with 3,000 ring combinations, and a "de-stressing" room with soda, coffee and ESPN. Customers can also get an up-close look at their diamonds in offices equipped for gemology.

Radio Heads: Any Southern California radio listener knows Skip and Steve's spots, featuring humorous discussions between the two. "It's lighthearted. We're not hawking a product," says Steve, who plays the silly one against Skip's straight man. "And we're cheap talent."

New Additions: Their new division, World Class Weddings, creates websites announcing engagements, complete with the couple's photo; offers a wedding planner guide; and sends out automatic e-mails. Offering these services for free, Steve says, is "'good karma marketing.' Do nice things for people; they appreciate it."

Holding 22 percent of their market, Robbins Bros. is gearing up to expand from seven Southern California stores to 12 or more nationwide by 2008.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.