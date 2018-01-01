Anmar Frangoul

Names
U.K. Vessel Will Not Be Called 'Boaty McBoatface' After All, But There's a Catch
Although the wacky name got the most votes online, the ship's full name will be the Royal Research Ship Sir David Attenborough, in honor of the world famous naturalist and broadcaster.
Food
This Startup Found a Way to Store Milk in Places Where Refrigeration Is Limited
The company is called Promethean Power Systems and makes products like a rapid milk chiller to prevent food waste.
Technology
Chewing: The Energy Source of the Future
Researchers say chewing can produce the electricity needed to power devices like hearing aids.
Wearable Tech
How Wearable Tech Could Save Your Life
Some entrepreneurs are building wearable devices designed to keep you from danger.