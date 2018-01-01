Anmar Frangoul

More From Anmar Frangoul

U.K. Vessel Will Not Be Called 'Boaty McBoatface' After All, But There's a Catch
Names

U.K. Vessel Will Not Be Called 'Boaty McBoatface' After All, But There's a Catch

Although the wacky name got the most votes online, the ship's full name will be the Royal Research Ship Sir David Attenborough, in honor of the world famous naturalist and broadcaster.
3 min read
This Startup Found a Way to Store Milk in Places Where Refrigeration Is Limited
Food

This Startup Found a Way to Store Milk in Places Where Refrigeration Is Limited

The company is called Promethean Power Systems and makes products like a rapid milk chiller to prevent food waste.
3 min read
Chewing: The Energy Source of the Future
Technology

Chewing: The Energy Source of the Future

Researchers say chewing can produce the electricity needed to power devices like hearing aids.
3 min read
How Wearable Tech Could Save Your Life
Wearable Tech

How Wearable Tech Could Save Your Life

Some entrepreneurs are building wearable devices designed to keep you from danger.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.