Guest Writer
Small Business Engagement Officer, QuickBooks

Leslie Barber advocates for small business success as a small business engagement officer for Intuit's QuickBooks in Mountain View, Calif. She is a co-owner and co-founder of NutraBella, the maker of Bellybar.

The Help You Need Is There for the Asking
Advisors

The Help You Need Is There for the Asking

Reaching out for help when you need it is crucial when you've taken on the grueling and often lonely work of building a business.
4 min read
3 Things Happy Marriages and Successful Business Partnerships Have in Common
Business Partnership

3 Things Happy Marriages and Successful Business Partnerships Have in Common

The levels of trust and financial entanglement with business partners and spouses are close. What you do to make them work are similiar, too.
4 min read
3 Things Small-Business Owners Need to Realize to Make Smart Hires
Hiring

3 Things Small-Business Owners Need to Realize to Make Smart Hires

Small teams have no margin for error when a new hire doesn't work out but doing your homework will get you the stars you need to thrive.
4 min read
Find Your Passion But Embrace the Numbers
Cash-Flow Management

Find Your Passion But Embrace the Numbers

Entrepreneurs launch businesses for lofty reasons but stay in business by grappling with the nitty-gritty.
4 min read
3 Ways to Stay as Passionate About Your Business as When You Started
Passion

3 Ways to Stay as Passionate About Your Business as When You Started

Reconnecting with the higher purpose of your company is essential to balancing the daily grind of running a business.
4 min read
Short on Time? Here Are 8 Time-Saving Apps.
Ready for Anything

Short on Time? Here Are 8 Time-Saving Apps.

Here is a short list of time-tracking apps to help you spend your time on what is most important.
5 min read
5 Simple Tactics to Keep You Organized and on Task Every Day
Ready for Anything

5 Simple Tactics to Keep You Organized and on Task Every Day

Set up a routine and fly through the more mundane tasks so you can focus your attention on mission-critical endeavors.
4 min read
6 Things I Wish Somebody Had Told Me When I Started My Small Business
Launching a Business

6 Things I Wish Somebody Had Told Me When I Started My Small Business

Nothing is more overrated than learning things the hard way.
4 min read
