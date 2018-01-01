Leslie Barber advocates for small business success as a small business engagement officer for Intuit's QuickBooks in Mountain View, Calif. She is a co-owner and co-founder of NutraBella, the maker of Bellybar.
Advisors
The Help You Need Is There for the Asking
Reaching out for help when you need it is crucial when you've taken on the grueling and often lonely work of building a business.
Business Partnership
3 Things Happy Marriages and Successful Business Partnerships Have in Common
The levels of trust and financial entanglement with business partners and spouses are close. What you do to make them work are similiar, too.
Hiring
3 Things Small-Business Owners Need to Realize to Make Smart Hires
Small teams have no margin for error when a new hire doesn't work out but doing your homework will get you the stars you need to thrive.
Cash-Flow Management
Find Your Passion But Embrace the Numbers
Entrepreneurs launch businesses for lofty reasons but stay in business by grappling with the nitty-gritty.
Passion
3 Ways to Stay as Passionate About Your Business as When You Started
Reconnecting with the higher purpose of your company is essential to balancing the daily grind of running a business.
Ready for Anything
Short on Time? Here Are 8 Time-Saving Apps.
Here is a short list of time-tracking apps to help you spend your time on what is most important.
Ready for Anything
5 Simple Tactics to Keep You Organized and on Task Every Day
Set up a routine and fly through the more mundane tasks so you can focus your attention on mission-critical endeavors.
Launching a Business
6 Things I Wish Somebody Had Told Me When I Started My Small Business
Nothing is more overrated than learning things the hard way.