Nicolas Chahine
Latest
3 Stocks to Buy After the Fed’s Last 2021 Update
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The last Fed event is out of the way and markets are itching to break even higher records. This is...
Riot Stock Has Support at Its Current Level, So Buy the Dip
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Riot stock thesis is viable long term, but short term investors need copious amounts of courage or conviction. Buying the...
Visa Stock Will Reward Patient Investors
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips V stock has not done well of late but the long-term prognosis for it and fintech remain very high. Eventually...
Intel Stock Will Shine Again in 2022
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips INTC stock is making a comeback in popularity, but the process will take time. Management needs to continue making headlines...
3 Stocks to Buy for Guaranteed Rewards
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips For investors who want to seek fixed income, today I present two stocks to buy (and one crypto) that reward...
Opendoor Stock Could Target $18 into 2022
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips OPEN stock is near 52-week lows, which is a tradable bottom. But, investors need to recognize the risks that come...
Shopify Stock Bears Are Betting on the Losing Side
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips SHOP stock bullish thesis is solid. Those who bet against it for the long term are taking loser bets. They...
Trade IBM Stock Tactically Into the New Year
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips IBM stock is not investment worthy yet, but it has technical support. So, there might be more mid-term upside opportunity...
3 Stocks to Buy on Dips for 2022 and Beyond
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips This week's sharp reversal in investor sentiment doesn't change the macroeconomic conditions, so there are stocks to buy on corrections....
Why Disney Still Belongs in the Lead Pack on Wall Street
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips DIS stock dips are still buying opportunities. The overall market poses a threat into early 2022 but eventually it will...
Penn National Gaming’s Levels Are Clear
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips PENN stock moves very fast in both directions. However, it has been consistent offering investors clear levels of support and...
Zillow Group Stock Is Back to Base Camp
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips ZG stock is back to a seven-year-old zone of contention. Fans of the stock are likely to come out to...
Peloton Stock Slimmed Down to Its Base Again
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips PTON stock still carries headline risk, but at these levels much of the froth has left it. Management can turn...
How to Rinse and Repeat With Tilray Stock for an Easy Win
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips TLRY stock moves fast short term, but the real story needs years to develop. In the meantime, it has a...
Downtrodden Square Stock Will Climb to the Top Again
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips SQ stock will be a winner over time. Choosing the perfect entry point is futile. so Square investors should accumulate...
