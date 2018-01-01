P. Kelly Smith

The Kindest Cut

The Kindest Cut

Sure, Oprah cut the feet off her pantyhose, but she's not the one making money off 'em.
3 min read
Nice Threads

Nice Threads

She designs 'em. Amish women hand-stitch 'em. And each of these quilts goes for more than $2,000.
3 min read
Tracy Graivier Bell & Robin Oldham

Tracy Graivier Bell & Robin Oldham

Both 38, founders of Smashing Times Inc. in Dallas
1 min read
For Just Peanuts?

For Just Peanuts?

No way! These brothers sell much more than boiled nuts to their hard-core Southern-food fans.
3 min read
Need Some Cash?

Need Some Cash?

Cash Plus asks that question of its potential franchisees--and charities.
2 min read
Send 'Em Packin'

Send 'Em Packin'

Kids empty out their dorm rooms every year. Thanks to this guy, they have a place to keep their stuff.
3 min read
Calendar 8/01

Calendar 8/01

Check out these trade shows, expos and seminars.
2 min read
Entrepreneur Joyce Bosc on Staying Small

Entrepreneur Joyce Bosc on Staying Small

Sure, getting to be as big as Microsoft might be fine for some, but you don't have to be that big to have a successful business.
4 min read
Fancy Feet

Fancy Feet

These custom-made shoes have personality-in billions of ways.
2 min read
Book 'Em

Book 'Em

Bringing information to the library-weary, ebrary is set to appeal to the next generation of researchers.
2 min read
MBA 101

MBA 101

Business school showed them a perfect market: business school students.
3 min read
VC Scott Hyten

VC Scott Hyten

Even if your e-business is faltering, you can get venture capital . . . if you're prepared to trim the fat.
4 min read
Timed Travel

Timed Travel

Ever been to a city with those loaner bicycles? What if a company rented automobiles that way?
3 min read
Pixie Campbell, owner of Napcake

Pixie Campbell, owner of Napcake

Why taking naps is good for business
4 min read
You Need to Let Go

You Need to Let Go

...of deadbeat clients, that is. Here's how to know when to cut a client loose.
3 min read
