P. Kelly Smith

The Kindest Cut
Sure, Oprah cut the feet off her pantyhose, but she's not the one making money off 'em.
Nice Threads
She designs 'em. Amish women hand-stitch 'em. And each of these quilts goes for more than $2,000.
Tracy Graivier Bell & Robin Oldham
Both 38, founders of Smashing Times Inc. in Dallas
For Just Peanuts?
No way! These brothers sell much more than boiled nuts to their hard-core Southern-food fans.
Need Some Cash?
Cash Plus asks that question of its potential franchisees--and charities.
Send 'Em Packin'
Kids empty out their dorm rooms every year. Thanks to this guy, they have a place to keep their stuff.
Calendar 8/01
Check out these trade shows, expos and seminars.
Entrepreneur Joyce Bosc on Staying Small
Sure, getting to be as big as Microsoft might be fine for some, but you don't have to be that big to have a successful business.
Fancy Feet
These custom-made shoes have personality-in billions of ways.
Book 'Em
Bringing information to the library-weary, ebrary is set to appeal to the next generation of researchers.
MBA 101
Business school showed them a perfect market: business school students.
VC Scott Hyten
Even if your e-business is faltering, you can get venture capital . . . if you're prepared to trim the fat.
Timed Travel
Ever been to a city with those loaner bicycles? What if a company rented automobiles that way?
Pixie Campbell, owner of Napcake
Why taking naps is good for business
You Need to Let Go
...of deadbeat clients, that is. Here's how to know when to cut a client loose.