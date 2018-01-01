Sourav Dey

Artificial Intelligence
How to Apply and Optimize Your Algorithm When You're Ready to Run With AI
Follow a tried-and-true implementation methodology of purposeful, simple and tested engineering, such as Lean AI, to unlock AI's true potential.
Walking With AI: How to Spot, Store and Clean the Data You Need
The best time to design your AI initiative is now.
This Is How to Get Started With AI When the Only Thing You Know Is the Acronym
AI integration can't happen overnight, and it won't happen at all unless you initiate the process.