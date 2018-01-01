Sourav Dey

Managing Director and the Head of Machine Learning of Manifold
Sourav Dey is a managing director and the head of machine learning at Manifold, an artificial intelligence product development studio.

How to Apply and Optimize Your Algorithm When You're Ready to Run With AI
Artificial Intelligence

How to Apply and Optimize Your Algorithm When You're Ready to Run With AI

Follow a tried-and-true implementation methodology of purposeful, simple and tested engineering, such as Lean AI, to unlock AI's true potential.
5 min read
Walking With AI: How to Spot, Store and Clean the Data You Need
Artificial Intelligence

Walking With AI: How to Spot, Store and Clean the Data You Need

The best time to design your AI initiative is now.
6 min read
This Is How to Get Started With AI When the Only Thing You Know Is the Acronym
Artificial Intelligence

This Is How to Get Started With AI When the Only Thing You Know Is the Acronym

AI integration can't happen overnight, and it won't happen at all unless you initiate the process.
7 min read
