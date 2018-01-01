Boston-based freelance journalist Susan Johnston has covered entrepreneurship, small business and personal finance for publications including Bankrate.com, The Boston Globe, Learnvest.com, Portfolio.com (now Upstart Business Journal) and US News and World Report.
Starting a Business
On Starting Up From Three Veteran Entrepreneurs
You may think you know what tough is, but these three vets can tell you a few stories.
Starting a Business
The Pros and Cons of Working for Equity
From scope creep to the opportunity to cash in, a look at the good and bad of working in exchange for equity.
Starting a Business
Students Funding Students: A Look at Campus-Based Investment Funds
In the race to find the next young entrepreneurial dynamo, VC firms are increasingly putting students in control of the selection process.
Entrepreneurs
How a Chance Encounter on a Bus Inspired a Social Entrepreneur to Start Up
The questions entrepreneurs ask themselves before launching are often just as pivotal as the idea itself. Here's a look at how one young trep made those tough choices.
Marketing
Should You Name Drop Another Startup?
"We're the Facebook of ___." Why some startups want to draw comparisons with larger counterparts, while others don't.
Entrepreneurs
How a Stolen North Face Jacket Sparked a New Business Idea
Inspired by chaotic coat-checking systems at bars, this young trep built a startup that landed the attention of Shark Tank and Mark Cuban. See how he made it happen.
Growth Strategies
Quirky Startup Perks: 'A Mating Call' for Tech Talent?
Between bacon-wrapped cash, winery outings and a year's supply of PBR, startups are rolling out all the stops for top talent.
Starting a Business
Making Freedom Part of the Business Model: How a Young Trep Helped Fuel the Arab Spring
Silicon Valley-based AnchorFree gained prominence during the uprisings in the Middle East for helping protestors cover their web tracks. See how the company is doing since the tumult.
Finance
Crowdfunding for Startup Capital -- And Market Intel
Crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter offer more than money. With the right approach, young entrepreneurs can also gain valuable market insights.
Starting a Business
How to Ease Acquisitions from the Acqui-Hired Founders
Tech giants aren't just looking for talent, they're buying it. See what the transition has been like for start-up founders.
Starting a Business
Starting Up Under One Roof: A Look at Residential Incubators
Rather than move in with mom and dad, young founders are increasingly bunking up -- choosing to inhabit startup houses or hacker hostels. Here's a look at the growing trend.
Project Grow
Teen Inventor Asks the Question 'Wouldn't It Be Cool If...'
Sixteen-year-old contest winner Greyson McCluskey gets the rare opportunity to work with a team of innovation pros to help him turn his big idea into a reality.