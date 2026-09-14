10 Things Every Entrepreneur Needs to Do With the Creator Economy and AI Search to Build a Business

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Key Takeaways Start with the questions customers are already asking, then make clear, credible answers easy for both people and AI tools to find.u003cbru003e

Work with creators who genuinely understand and earn trust from the audience you want to reach — not just those with the biggest follower counts.u003cbru003e

Use AI to test, organize and scale your work faster, but keep real expertise, transparency and human judgment at the center.

I started in search marketing in 1998, before Google became the default gateway to the internet. Since then, I’ve watched each new discovery channel reward the businesses willing to adapt early.

Customers now ask AI assistants for recommendations, comparisons and next steps. They also rely on creators to decide what is worth noticing, trying and buying.

AI search determines which brands enter the consideration set. Creators help determine which brands feel credible once they get there. These are 10 actions entrepreneurs can take now.

1. Start with customer questions, not marketing channels

Do not begin with “Should we spend more on TikTok?” or “Do we need an AEO strategy?” Begin with the questions your customers ask before they know your brand exists.

What problem are they trying to solve? What are they comparing? What would make them hesitate? What advice would they trust from a peer, an expert or a creator?

I recommend mapping 10-15 questions across the buying journey. For a B2B payments company, that might include “How do I reduce reconciliation work?” or “When should a finance team build versus buy?” For a consumer brand, it might be “Which product is best for sensitive skin?” or “What should I look for before I buy?”

Those questions should become the organizing system for your content, product education, creator briefs and AI-search measurement. The channel comes after the customer problem.

2. Audit how your company appears in AI answers

Search your priority questions in ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, Gemini and any other answer engine your customers use. Do not search only for your company name. Search the unbranded questions that shape the category.

Record four things: whether your company appears, which competitors appear, which sources are cited and how accurately the answer describes your business. You may discover that your brand is technically present but described incorrectly, or that a competitor is being recommended because it has a stronger body of third-party evidence.

This is a different measurement problem from traditional SEO. A blue-link ranking is useful, but an answer engine may summarize several sources, recommend one option and omit the rest. Visibility, citation, positioning and accuracy all matter.

The behavior is measurable. A Pew Research Center analysis of 68,879 Google searches found that users clicked a traditional result on 8% of visits when an AI summary appeared, compared with 15% when one did not. Search has not disappeared, but brands now have to compete for inclusion in the answer, not only for the click.

3. Build a small, citable content core

Publishing hundreds of articles is not always necessary. You need a small set of excellent answers that are clear, current and easy to verify.

Each piece should make authorship obvious, explain the relevant expertise, answer the question directly, acknowledge tradeoffs and link to evidence. Use clean headings, descriptive page titles, structured data where appropriate and consistent facts across your website, profiles and third-party references.

This is not about writing for a machine instead of a person. The best AI-search content is usually the best customer content: useful, specific and honest about what the product can and cannot do.

In my current work, the strongest programs focus on a few topics where the company has real expertise instead of trying to cover an entire category. A fintech company may start with bank-account verification, cross-border payments and fraud prevention. A health brand may start with ingredients, usage instructions and safety information. Specific expertise is easier for customers and answer engines to recognize than broad, generic content.

4. Turn your expertise into a company asset

Founders often know exactly why their business matters, but that knowledge stays trapped in sales calls, product meetings and private conversations. That is a missed growth asset.

Create a repeatable way to capture what your team knows. Ask subject-matter experts to explain a difficult customer question in plain language. Turn those explanations into an article, a sales-enablement answer, a creator brief, a product FAQ and a short video. Let one strong insight travel across the company.

AI can help transcribe, organize, summarize and adapt that expertise. It should not invent the expertise. The more your content is grounded in real operators, customers and evidence, the more useful it becomes to both buyers and answer engines.

5. Treat creators as partners, not placements

A creator is not simply a media unit with a follower count. The creator understands a community, its language and its objections. That knowledge is the value.

The best partnerships give creators enough context to tell the truth about the product in their own voice. They also give the business a way to learn. Which features do people ask about? Which claims create skepticism? Which use cases generate comments, saves or sales?

That requires a relationship, not a one-off transaction. The IAB’s 2025 Creator Economy Ad Spend and Strategy Report projects U.S. creator ad spend will reach $37 billion, up 26% year over year. Nearly half of surveyed ad buyers called creators a “must buy,” and 40% identified overall ROI as a top performance indicator.

Creators are no longer an experimental line item. Brief them as strategic partners, not as audiences to rent for a single post.

6. Choose creators for trust and audience fit

The largest creator is rarely the obvious choice. The right creator is the one whose audience already cares about the problem you solve and believes the creator understands it.

Evaluate creators on audience fit, credibility, consistency, quality of conversation and ability to explain. Look at the comments, not just the view count. Study how the creator handles disagreement. Check whether their audience takes action when they recommend something.

Micro and mid-tier creators can be especially valuable because they often have a tighter relationship with their communities. YouTube’s own creator reporting shows the size of the market, with more than $100 billion paid to creators, artists and media companies globally over four years. A large audience still has little value if it is not the right audience.

The question is not “How many people can this creator reach?” It is “Which people will listen, and why?”

7. Make every creator program measurable without making it mechanical

Creators should have room to be creative, but the business should still know what it is trying to learn.

Give each partnership a clear hypothesis. Maybe the goal is to introduce a new use case, reduce a common objection, drive trial or test a new audience. Use trackable links, codes, landing pages, affiliate structures or post-purchase surveys where appropriate. Measure more than views: qualified traffic, saves, comments, conversion rate, repeat purchase and assisted revenue can tell you whether trust is moving.

At the same time, do not force every creator into the same script. A rigid brief can erase the very quality that made the creator valuable. Give them the facts, the boundaries and the outcome you are pursuing. Let them determine the most credible expression.

The most useful creator programs create a feedback loop. Performance data informs the next brief. Audience questions inform the product page. Creator language informs the brand’s broader messaging.

8. Use AI to increase experimentation, not to manufacture trust

Platforms are making it easier to produce creative at scale. TikTok’s Symphony Creative Studio, for example, introduced tools that can turn images, text and product information into TikTok-style video assets, along with dubbing and avatar capabilities. YouTube has also introduced AI tools for Shorts, editing, discovery and creator analytics.

Entrepreneurs should use these tools to reduce production friction, localize content, test hooks and learn faster. They should not use them to fabricate customer experiences, imitate a creator without consent or replace a real point of view with synthetic volume.

Use AI to speed up the work around human judgment, not to impersonate it. A hundred interchangeable videos will not compensate for a product nobody can explain or a brand nobody believes.

9. Put disclosure, consent and rights into the operating model

Trust is not a creative detail (it’s a business-control issue).

Every creator agreement should address compensation, affiliate relationships, usage rights, paid amplification, exclusivity, claims substantiation, content review and the permitted use of AI. If a creator’s voice, face or likeness will be altered or reused, get explicit permission and define the limits.

The Federal Trade Commission’s guidance says disclosures should be easy to notice and understand, placed with the endorsement itself and not buried after a “more” link or in a profile. The FTC’s updated Endorsement Guides also clarify that virtual influencers fall within the scope of its endorsement guidance.

The same principle applies to AI search content. Do not create fake reviews, invented experts or manufactured authority. Answer engines may reward apparent relevance in the short term, but businesses build durable visibility by making true things easier to find, understand and verify.

10. Run a 90-day operating loop

Do not wait for a perfect plan. Run a disciplined 90-day cycle.

In the first two weeks, audit your AI visibility, customer questions, creator mix and existing content. Identify the gaps that matter most to revenue.

In weeks three through six, publish five strong answers under real experts. Update the pages closest to a decision, including product pages, comparison pages, FAQs and implementation guides. At the same time, select two or three creators whose audiences closely match your ideal customers.

In weeks seven through twelve, launch a small number of creator tests with trackable outcomes. Amplify the content that produces qualified action, not simply the content that earns views. Recheck how answer engines describe the company, which sources they cite and whether the brand’s position is accurate.

Start small and measure what matters

AI answers, creator formats and customer questions will keep changing. Build a process that measures all three, then improve it every 90 days. The goal is simple: make your business easier to find, easier to trust and easier to choose.