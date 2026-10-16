AI Companies Are Making Normal Growth Look Like Failure. Follow Your Industry’s Clock, Not Theirs.

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Key Takeaways Don’t benchmark against AI’s growth curve. AI companies often benefit from unusually short sales cycles, little regulation and instant product adoption — conditions that don’t apply to most industries.

Study companies in your own category to map realistic timelines, then set investor expectations and internal plans against that curve.

Track short-term metrics your team can influence weekly, while identifying the specific milestone — such as a license, partnership or cost threshold — that could accelerate growth.

Every few weeks, another AI company posts a revenue chart that goes almost straight up. Lovable crossed a $600 million revenue run rate in September 2026, up from $500 million in June. Cursor passed $4 billion in annualized revenue in early June 2026, double where it stood in February. Three years ago, those numbers would have sounded made up.

Founders outside AI feel these charts. A fintech team waiting on a license starts to feel slow. A payments company growing 6% a month starts calling it a plateau. Plans get reset around a tempo that was never theirs.

The decisions that follow are usually bad ones. They hire ahead of demand, raise on terms they can’t grow into or walk away from a market right before it turns.

AI’s speed has specific causes

The AI coding tools grew fast for reasons that don’t transfer. The product lives in a browser tab. A user pays with a credit card, so there’s no procurement cycle. No regulator signs off. The buyer already understands the job, which is building software, and sees a result in minutes. Every new model release makes the product better before the startup ships anything.

Remove those conditions, and the curve flattens. Most sectors carry at least two brakes: a long sales cycle, a regulator, a customer who needs educating or a physical supply chain. Copy the pace of a company with none of those brakes, and you’ll burn 18 months of runway in nine.

Other categories, other clocks

Fintech runs on regulatory time. Revolut, founded in 2015, spent close to two years in the UK on a restricted banking license with a cap on deposits. It only launched as a full UK bank in March 2026, with 13 million UK customers already on the app. One of the fastest-growing companies in Europe still had to wait for a regulator to say yes.

Singapore’s digital banks show the same pattern closer to home. Trust Bank recorded its first profitable month in March 2026, just over three years after launch. GXS Bank, backed by Grab and Singtel, lost S$132 million in FY2025, the largest loss among the city’s digital banks. Same market, very different curves, and both still early.

A bank has to win deposits, build a loan book and prove credit quality across a full cycle before the economics work. None of that compresses because a competitor in another sector shipped faster. Speed shows up later, once trust and the balance sheet are in place.

Trust Bank’s CEO described the March result as the outcome of years of disciplined execution. That’s what the right clock looks like from the inside: long stretches of unglamorous work, then a month where the numbers turn.

Map your category’s curve

Founders tend to benchmark against whoever is loudest that quarter. A better benchmark is the companies that went through your category before you. Pick three. Find out how many years each took to reach its first $1 million in revenue, its first institutional round and its first profitable year. Most of this is public in IPO filings, funding announcements and founder interviews.

Then look at what controls speed in your market. How long between first meeting and signed contract? Who else has to say yes: a regulator, a compliance team, a bank partner? How often does the buyer make this decision? A company selling into annual budgets gets one real shot per customer per year. That’s your clock, and your plan should run on it.

This changes the investor conversation, too. If a fintech board expects AI-style growth, someone will be disappointed around month 14. Put the category curve in front of them early, with the comparables, so you’re measured against the right line.

Staying motivated on a long curve

Long curves are hard on morale. The visible milestones sit far apart. When your feed is full of eight-month success stories, the gap between your effort and your progress starts to feel personal.

The fix is to shorten the feedback loop without pretending the curve is shorter. Pick two or three numbers your team controls and can move inside a week: discovery calls booked, day-30 cohort retention, time from signup to first value. Review them every Monday. When those move, you’re making real progress, even if revenue moves at the speed of your category.

It also helps to name the bend. Every long curve has a point where it steepens: a license granted, a distribution deal signed, a cost threshold crossed. Write down what yours is and how you’d know you’re getting close. A team that knows what it’s waiting for can wait a long time. A team that’s just waiting tends to quit.

The next time an AI revenue chart crosses your feed, count how many of its conditions you share before you let it touch your plan. If the answer is zero, close the tab and get back to your own curve.