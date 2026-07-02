Businesses Are Stuck in an Efficiency Illusion — Here’s Why More Decks Don’t Mean Better Decisions

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We have a bad habit in the corporate world of mistaking raw motion for real progress. It’s so easy to treat thick slide decks and spreadsheets as the ultimate proxies for value, and early in a career, this trap is easy to fall into. You assume that generating a massive volume of output automatically proves your worth and displays your work ethic.

But in my experience, optimizing for volume alone can backfire before you even realize it. I remember working on an acquisition project where I painstakingly profiled fifteen target companies. I spent days compiling data, polishing every slide until it looked like a flawless display of effort, and on paper, it looked like a masterclass in thorough execution.

Yet, mid-conversation during a strategy alignment, my managing director began probing beneath the surface. A quiet realization set in right there in the room: I could describe what those companies did, but I couldn’t articulate a sharp business thesis for why they actually mattered to our client’s direction.

I had optimized for coverage rather than conviction, executing the literal assignment instead of understanding the strategy behind it. Rather than forcing an incomplete answer, we paused, acknowledged the gap, and agreed to regroup with a tighter focus.

Trapped in the execution trench

That meeting highlighted what is widely recognized as the efficiency illusion. When you are eager to establish credibility early on, operating at maximum volume feels like a safe harbor. It’s a comfortable trench to hide in because it feels like momentum, but as I found out firsthand, you can quickly slide into just producing words to fill a page.

And this behavior isn’t just an institutional quirk; I believe it’s deeply psychological, driven by the pressure to prove you belong. However, the reality is that stacking data without an explicit thesis doesn’t drive decisions; it just creates informational noise. Managing budgets as a collegiate lacrosse president taught me that raw repetition builds a baseline of discipline. But in a professional advisory setting, effectiveness requires moving past the pure executor role to translate raw work into a crystalline message a stakeholder can actually use.

If a leader has to fight through pages of data to find the actual point, you haven’t saved them time; you’ve simply shifted the cognitive burden onto their desk. True professional growth happens when you stop asking how to complete the task and start asking how you would approach it if the client were entirely your responsibility.

The thoughtfulness premium

After we wrapped up that project, another insight completely reframed my perspective. I was reminded that our organization didn’t win that specific client because we overwhelmed them with data points. We won because we came to them with less total material, but with significantly more upfront thoughtfulness.

For an early-career professional, hearing a seasoned executive champion restraint was an eye-opening revelation. In high-velocity environments, the default setting is almost always to execute, execute, deck after deck. But what leaders actually value is rarely another information summary. They look for strategic advisors who bring true clarity, unique perspectives and a distinct path forward.

And the executive chair is a uniquely lone seat. From what I’ve observed, leaders spend their days surrounded by teams bringing them problems or recycling surface-level data. They rarely get the opportunity to truly collaborate because they must maintain a specific persona. So when you show up with a heavily curated, thoughtful perspective rather than a mountain of raw slides, you fundamentally change the dynamic of the room.

Presence and restraint as the premium currency

This balance is becoming even more critical as technological automation accelerates. In an AI-accelerated environment, generating content and data analysis is essentially free. Because volume is no longer scarce, it has completely lost its premium. On the flip side, when raw information becomes an abundant commodity, personal presence and strategic restraint become the premium currencies.

Restraint is the discipline to filter hundreds of possibilities down to the exact two or three high-conviction recommendations that genuinely move the needle. It requires being just as selective with what you present as you are with the automated information you choose to filter out. Curation creates confidence, and that confidence is what unlocks decisive action.

I saw this dynamic play out clearly with a prominent CEO who operated in a highly transaction-driven corporate environment. Yet, he opened every single alignment meeting with deeply personal questions about holiday plans, family updates and what motivated people outside of work.

To a casual observer, it looked like a detour. But looking closer, it was a profound display of intentional presence. He recognized that in a landscape drowning in noise, understanding human incentives matters just as much as the metrics. Showing up completely present in the room provides a layer of context that no digital summary can replicate.

The 80/20 rule of strategic partnering

Ultimately, breaking out of the efficiency illusion requires embracing a strict 80/20 principle: listen 80% of the time, speak 20%. In my experience, when you listen deeply to a stakeholder’s underlying operational pain points, you can tailor your insights with surgical precision rather than casting a wide net.

Transitioning out of pure executor mode requires a deliberate pause. Before diving into a deliverable, we must stop and interrogate the objective. We must ask what specific decision this work is intended to support, ensuring that we aren’t just running fast, but running in the right direction.

For anyone navigating high-performance spaces, the distinction is clear: execution gets you hired, but judgment gets you trusted. True professional maturity means stopping the race to build the thickest deck and focusing entirely on delivering the clearest conviction.