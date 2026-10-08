Private Companies Have This Underrated Branding Advantage Over Public Rivals

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways One of the biggest branding advantages of remaining private is the ability to maintain a

consistent long-term story. Public companies rarely communicate with only customers in mind; private companies don’t have that same problem.

consistent long-term story. Public companies rarely communicate with only customers in mind; private companies don’t have that same problem. A company’s ownership structure can influence the way customers, employees and the media

interpret its actions.

interpret its actions. Going public can provide enormous benefits, but staying private can offer something

increasingly valuable: control over how a company is understood.

For decades, becoming a public company represented the ultimate milestone for ambitious

businesses. An initial public offering was a strong signal that a company had reached maturity,

provided access to significant capital and created a level of legitimacy that few other

achievements could match.

That relationship has changed.

Today, some of the world’s most influential companies have built enormous brands without ever

listing on a stock exchange. Stripe became one of the most recognizable names in global

fintech while remaining private. Databricks built a leading position in artificial intelligence and

data infrastructure without relying on public markets. OpenAI stands out as one of the most

recent examples of technology companies that broke the destructive innovation barrier without

relying on an IPO endgame.

The reason is not simply financial. Private companies often have advantages in areas that are

less concrete and harder to measure, but lend a great deal of in-house control to the founders.

Public companies still hold significant advantages. They have access to deep pools of capital,

increased visibility among investors and the ability to use shares as acquisition currency. But

public ownership also changes the way a company communicates.

Every major announcement exists alongside questions about earnings, margins, valuation and shareholder returns.

According to Felix Forsgren, co-founder of Eqvor, a marketplace for for unlisted shares, a lot of it boils down to control. Private companies face their own pressures from investors, but they often have more freedom to control their external narrative. They can spend years reinforcing the same long-term vision without having every strategic decision immediately interpreted through the lens of quarterly performance.

In a business environment where products can be copied faster than ever and artificial

intelligence is reducing barriers to entry across industries, that ability to build a distinctive

identity may become one of the most valuable competitive advantages available.

There is another reason this distinction is becoming more relevant. The private-company

ecosystem itself is becoming more sophisticated. Businesses that once might have felt

compelled to pursue an IPO to provide liquidity or attract investors now have more options for

raising capital and facilitating transactions while remaining private.

That development matters for branding because it changes the calculation for founders. If

remaining private no longer means remaining financially isolated, companies can potentially

retain the narrative control that comes with private ownership while still accessing a broader

investor ecosystem.

Private companies can build narratives that compound over time

One of the biggest branding advantages of remaining private is the ability to maintain a

consistent long-term story.

Public companies rarely communicate with only customers in mind. They are simultaneously

speaking to shareholders, analysts, regulators, employees and the broader market. That

creates a balancing act where even positive announcements are often evaluated through a

financial lens.

A new product launch is not simply a product launch. Investors want to know whether it will

increase revenue. A major investment is not simply a strategic decision. Markets want to know

how it will affect margins.

That dynamic does not necessarily make public companies weaker. In many cases, it forces

discipline and accountability. However, it can change the way audiences experience the brand.

Consider the brand positioning of Microsoft and OpenAI. Both companies have played central roles in the artificial intelligence boom. Yet they are discussed in very different ways.

OpenAI’s public identity has largely been built around technological breakthroughs and how far

each model (primarily the chat bot) can be pushed in terms of accuracy and depth.

Microsoft, despite its close relationship with OpenAI and its enormous AI investments, operates

under a different communications environment. Every major AI announcement is inevitably

connected to questions around capital expenditure, cloud growth, operating costs and the

impact on shareholder returns.

The difference is not the importance of the technology. It is the context surrounding the

company.

Private companies can often spend more time building a story around what they are trying to

achieve rather than explaining how each decision affects the next earnings report.

Stripe stands out as another example.

The fintech company spent years positioning itself around the idea of increasing the business

done online by making it easier for companies to operate online. That message became a core

part of the company’s identity. Instead of being primarily known as a payments processor, Stripe

built a reputation as infrastructure powering the digital economy.

That kind of positioning requires consistency. It is difficult to maintain a long-term narrative when external communication is constantly shaped by short-term market expectations.

Research from McKinsey & Company has repeatedly highlighted the relationship between long-

term thinking and stronger corporate performance. The firm’s research has argued that

companies with a long-term orientation tend to outperform peers focused primarily on short-term results, although maintaining that approach becomes more challenging under constant market pressure.

For private companies, the ability to stay focused on a longer horizon can become part of the

brand itself.

Ownership structure changes how the world sees a company

Branding is not only about advertising. It is also about perception.

A company’s ownership structure can influence the way customers, employees and the media

interpret its actions. SpaceX used to demonstrate this clearly.

Before going public, despite becoming one of the world’s most valuable private companies, SpaceX was rarely discussed like a traditional corporation. Public attention instead seemed to focus on rocket launches, engineering achievements, NASA partnerships and long-term ambitions around space exploration. The company’s identity is built around innovation and possibility.

Compare that with a public aerospace company such as Boeing. Boeing has produced some of

the world’s most important aircraft, but public discussion around the company is often

connected to production targets, delivery schedules, regulatory issues, financial performance

and shareholder concerns.

Ownership does not determine whether a company is innovative. But it influences the

environment in which innovation is communicated. The same principle can be seen outside technology.

When Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard transferred ownership of the company in 2022 to a

structure designed to ensure profits support environmental causes, the announcement became

global news.

The story was not about revenue growth or valuation. It was about values.

The ownership structure itself became part of the company’s brand identity, which in turn is difficult to replicate. A competitor can copy a product design or launch a similar

marketing campaign, but it is far harder to reproduce decades of consistent decisions that

reinforce a company’s reputation.

As products become easier to copy, brand becomes harder to replace

The importance of branding is increasing because technology is making differentiation more

difficult.

Artificial intelligence is accelerating the speed at which companies can develop products, create

content and compete in established industries. As barriers to entry decline, companies may find

that their biggest advantage is not simply what they sell, but what customers associate with

them.

Marketing researchers have argued for years that strong brands are built through consistency

and recognition rather than constant reinvention.

The Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, one of the world’s leading marketing research organizations, has

emphasized the importance of “mental availability” — the likelihood that consumers think of a

brand when making purchasing decisions. The companies that dominate categories are often

not those with the most complicated messages, but those that have created the strongest

associations in consumers’ minds.

Private companies can benefit from this because they often have more freedom to maintain a

consistent message over time.

This does not mean every private company automatically creates a stronger brand. Many

privately held businesses remain unknown despite significant valuations. A company still needs

strong products, effective leadership and genuine customer value.

But private ownership can remove some of the constraints that make long-term brand building

difficult. Public companies can absolutely create extraordinary brands; Nvidia is a perfect example.

The company has become one of the defining technology brands of the artificial intelligence era.

Its GPUs have become synonymous with AI infrastructure, and its leadership has positioned

Nvidia as a central player in the future of computing.

However, Nvidia’s public identity exists alongside constant discussion of market capitalization,

stock performance, valuation and earnings expectations. Those factors are not

distractions — they are fundamental parts of being a publicly traded company.

The difference is that public companies rarely control the entire conversation around their brand.

Financial markets inevitably become part of the story.

The next competitive advantage may be narrative control

The growth of private markets has given companies more choices about how they scale.

According to research from McKinsey, private market assets under management have grown

dramatically over the past two decades, surpassing $10 trillion globally. That growth has

allowed more companies to delay public listings and continue operating with private capital.

For founders, that creates a strategic decision.

Going public can provide enormous benefits. But staying private can offer something

increasingly valuable: control over how a company is understood.

The companies that succeed in the next decade will not necessarily be those that communicate

the most. They will be the ones that build the clearest and most consistent identity.

Public companies must balance the expectations of customers, employees and shareholders.

Private companies still answer to investors, but they often have more freedom to decide which

audience comes first.

In a world where attention is scarce and technology is making competition more intense, that

freedom may become one of the most underrated advantages in business. The biggest branding advantage of remaining private may not be avoiding Wall Street. It may be the ability to decide what story the world hears.