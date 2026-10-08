Different Marketing Channels Need Different Playbooks. Customer Interviews Can Help You Create Them.

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Key Takeaways Mindset varies by channel. The same buyer behaves differently depending on where you reach them. Customer interviews can reveal these mindset differences.

Use interviews to improve the message, not just the channel. Interviews reveal how buyers describe their problems and which claims they trust or dismiss, which makes for better messaging.

Customer acquisition doesn’t end when somebody visits your website. Interviews should uncover what buyers need to see, learn or believe before taking the next step.

Marketers spend a lot of time deciding where to find customers. Should we invest more in Google Ads? Build our presence on LinkedIn? Publish SEO content? Participate in Reddit communities? Sponsor newsletters? Create an Amazon book?

Those are important questions. But there is another question that can have an even bigger impact on your customer acquisition strategy: What is going through your buyer’s mind when they use each of those channels?

The same person can behave very differently depending on where you encounter them.

Someone searching Google for “best payroll software for small businesses” is in a different mindset from someone scrolling LinkedIn between meetings. Someone asking for recommendations in a Reddit community may have different expectations than someone reading reviews on Amazon.

Yet companies often take one value proposition and distribute versions of it across every channel. Customer interviews can help you do something better.

Instead of using interviews only to create buyer personas or collect quotes, you can use them to understand how customers discover, research and evaluate solutions across different environments. Those insights can then improve everything from channel selection and ad creative to landing pages, nurture sequences and conversion playbooks.

Understand the mindset behind each channel

Different channels tend to appear at different moments in the buying process. Customer interviews can help you understand those moments.

Ask customers who discovered you through paid or organic search what problem they were actively trying to solve. Search often reflects existing intent, so your messaging may need to answer a relatively specific question quickly.

If customers found you through social media, ask why they stopped scrolling. What made the topic relevant? What kinds of posts normally get their attention? What would they have ignored?

The buyer may not have been actively shopping at all. Your job on social may therefore be less about explaining your product and more about helping the buyer recognize a problem.

Communities such as Reddit can produce another type of insight. Ask customers whether they use Reddit, Slack groups, professional communities or forums when researching products. Find out what they ask there and, importantly, why they trust those environments.

You may hear something like, “I wanted to know what people actually use rather than what vendors say they use.” That should influence your marketing.

A polished company message that performs well on your website might perform badly on Reddit. In a community built around peer advice, detailed examples, transparent tradeoffs and customer evidence may be far more persuasive than polished promotional copy.

By way of another example, even Amazon can tell you something about acquisition. For some buyers, books are research tools. An executive might search Amazon for books about product-led growth, cybersecurity, leadership or sales before they ever search for software.

If your interviews reveal that your target buyers regularly consume books to solve problems, publishing a useful book could become an acquisition channel in its own right.

The goal is to understand where your customers already go when they experience the problems you solve.

Use interviews to improve the message, not just the channel

Knowing where customers spend time is only the beginning. Interviews can also tell you what to say once you reach them.

Pay close attention to the words customers use to describe the original problem. A marketing team might call something “revenue intelligence.” A customer might say, “We didn’t know why deals kept getting stuck.” The second phrase may make better ad copy. You can also ask what originally got the customer’s attention.

Show interviewees examples of headlines, ads or messages. Ask which ones they would click and which they would ignore. Don’t simply ask whether they “like” an advertisement. Ask them to explain their reaction.

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Maybe a buyer immediately dismisses claims such as “increase revenue by 30%” because they sound unrealistic. Another might respond strongly to an ad showing a familiar problem because it signals that the company understands their situation.

Those patterns can influence your creative strategy across channels.

Follow the buyer beyond the click

Customer acquisition doesn’t end when somebody visits your website. You also need to understand what buyers need to see, learn or believe before taking the next step.

Interview customers about what happened after they clicked an ad, found an article or heard about your company.

What did they look for on the website? What questions did they still have? What nearly stopped them from requesting a demo or starting a trial? Who else became involved? What information did they send to colleagues? What gave them enough confidence to continue?

Imagine interviews reveal that buyers coming from paid search usually compare three vendors immediately after clicking an ad. Your landing page might need a comparison section, customer evidence and clear differentiation much earlier.

Meanwhile, someone discovering you through LinkedIn may know almost nothing about the category. Sending that buyer directly to a demo request could be premature. A guide, case study, webinar or email sequence might work better.

That is how customer research starts shaping your conversion playbook, not merely your acquisition message. Different channels can require different journeys.

Turn interviews into channel-specific acquisition playbooks

After several interviews, organize what you hear by acquisition source.

For each important channel, map the customer’s typical situation when they encounter you, what they are trying to accomplish, the questions they have, the language they use, what earns their attention, what creates skepticism and what they need before moving forward.

Then build the acquisition experience around those insights.

Your Google campaign might lead with a specific problem and move quickly into product proof.

Your LinkedIn strategy might focus on helping buyers recognize the problem before introducing your solution.

Your Reddit strategy might emphasize useful answers, customer experiences and transparent recommendations.

Your email sequence might address the questions customers consistently ask between initial interest and purchase.

Your sales team might receive a different conversation framework depending on what brought the prospect into the funnel.

Instead of one generic acquisition machine, you develop several connected playbooks built around real buyer behavior.

Stop guessing what buyers will respond to

There will always be experimentation in marketing. You will still test headlines, channels, offers, creative and conversion paths. The difference is what happens before the test.

Without customer understanding, experimentation can become a sequence of guesses: try another ad, publish another article, rewrite the homepage or add another nurture sequence.

Customer interviews give those experiments a stronger starting point. They help you understand where buyers go, what they are trying to accomplish when they get there, what catches their attention and what they need before taking the next step.

The result is a better customer acquisition strategy — one built around how your customers actually buy.