Lifetime Babbel Access Is Available to Entrepreneurs Through This Exclusive Offer

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TL;DR: Get lifetime access to all 14 Babbel languages for $134.99 (MSRP $299) with coupon code LEARN. With structured lessons, speech recognition, and interactive practice, it’s a flexible way to build language skills that can come in handy when working with international clients, partners, or teams.

Bilingual professionals earn roughly 5% to 20% more than monolingual peers, according to research from the Wharton School, and demand keeps climbing as businesses sell across borders. A Babbel lifetime subscription puts that skill within reach for new U.S. users, available as a one-time purchase for $134.99 with code LEARN (MSRP $299) through StackSocial until October 13.

Conversation-first learning, not AI shortcuts

Lessons run 10 minutes to 15 minutes and center on situations you hit on the job and on the road, dining, directions, shopping, and business small talk, so you build toward conversations you can use rather than vocabulary drills you forget. More than 100 linguists developed the courses, and the method centers on how people speak in context, including the cultural nuance that automated tools tend to miss.

Speech recognition helps with pronunciation, so you sound less like a tourist in a meeting or at dinner. Researchers at Yale University found that 100% of study participants improved their oral proficiency in three months.

One payment gives you all 14 languages for life, from Spanish and French to Brazilian Portuguese and Turkish, so you can start one for an upcoming trip and pick up another later. You can learn on desktop or mobile, with progress synced across devices, and download lessons ahead of a flight for offline practice.

A monthly app like Duolingo runs about $6.99 a month, so a few years of subscribing will cover the cost of this one-time purchase, and Babbel’s lessons start with a full conversational structure instead of gamified streaks. This offer is available to new Babbel users in the U.S.

Make your next overseas deal or work trip easier by learning the language before you go.

Until October 13, get a lifetime Babbel subscription on sale for $134.99 with promo code LEARN (MSRP $299).

StackSocial prices subject to change.