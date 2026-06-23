This Former NFL Player Was Injured His Rookie Season and Turned an Idea Written on a Napkin Into a $1.5 Billion Venture

The Entrepreneur Playbook brings together elite athlete-entrepreneurs and titans of business to swap real stories and deliver practical advice for founders. In this episode, former Green Bay Packers first-round pick turned real estate and venture investor Terrence Murphy Sr., CEO and Founder of Terrence Murphy Companies, sits down with Genevieve Gilbreath, former yoga teacher turned co-founder of Austin-based venture fund Springdale Ventures. Together, they unpack how unconventional paths, hard pivots, and clear values can compound into enduring entrepreneurial success.

Turning Adversity Into Momentum

A powerful theme of their conversation was transforming adversity into momentum. After a career-ending injury and temporary paralysis in his rookie NFL year, Murphy describes how “one of my first startups, I wrote down on a napkin in the middle of depression at 22 years old… and that napkin turned into a 1.5 billion dollar venture.” The story underscores his “one day, one week, one decision, one hire at a time” mentality. For founders facing setbacks, his story reframes failure as raw material for reinvention.

Testing Ideas And Pivots

Gilbreath focuses on discipline at the idea stage, challenging entrepreneurs with two simple but unforgiving questions: “Do you have the passion that you’re going to need to be able to see it through? And is this a real problem?” She warns that many founders are “fascinated with something” that isn’t solving a genuine pain point, and stresses structured listening, trusted advisors, and an action plan as the backbone of any successful pivot.

Building Brands And Fanbases

Both guests go deep on tactics for building brands that last. Murphy starts with core values—his EPIGH framework: Excellence, Passion, Integrity, Growth and Hard Work. He also insists you must be able to clearly communicate your vision or “you sure won’t attract capital.” Gilbreath urges founders to define a real niche by understanding total addressable market, competitors, and “where can you find your most passionate fans, and what are the things that they are hungry for” that others are not delivering. From fan-first consumer brands to emerging sports franchises, they show how stacking each decision on a single “foundational brick” can ultimately build a castle.

Watch The Full Episode

Watch the full conversation in the episode above to hear all of Murphy and Gilbreath’s insights, stories, and play-by-play tactics for taking your venture from idea to impact.