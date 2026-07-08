Why Entrepreneurs Who Master the Art of the Value Chain Have a Greater Advantage

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Key Takeaways Entrepreneurs should view a product or service as a composition of constituent parts that add value to one another in order to satisfy a defined set of requirements, not as a single entity.

I refer to this perspective as the art of the value chain. The entrepreneurial significance of this art lies in the fact that opportunities rarely exist in isolation — they’re embedded within compositions of value.

What distinguishes an entrepreneur isn’t the ability to spot a market opportunity — it’s understanding the nuance of the composition and the ability to determine where within that composition they can preserve harmony and add value to the surrounding parts.



For entrepreneurs, it is of utmost importance to understand the nuances of the value chain. The value chain is often discussed in business literature as a sequence of activities through which value is created and delivered. While useful, such descriptions frequently fail to capture a more important aspect: the composition of value itself.

I intentionally use the word composition. Any product, whether a good or a service, whether a solution to a recognized problem or a lever through which new demand is created in the market, should be viewed as a composition of constituent parts that add value to one another in order to satisfy a defined set of requirements.

This way of viewing products and services changes the entrepreneur’s perspective. Instead of seeing a finished product as a singular entity, one begins to see the interactions between the elements that make its existence possible. Technology, expertise, processes, infrastructure, distribution channels, customer experience and aftermarket support cease to be separate considerations. They become components of a larger composition.

The art of the value chain

I refer to this perspective as the art of the value chain. The entrepreneurial significance of this art lies in the fact that opportunities rarely exist in isolation. They are embedded within compositions of value. A market offering that appears to be a single product is, in reality, the outcome of multiple contributors whose collective interaction enables the final value perceived by the customer.

The whole pathway, from the processes appertaining to the definition of requirements, through development and delivery, to customer utilization and the related aftermarket processes, constitutes a single composition. It is a masterpiece whose value does not reside exclusively in any one of its parts but in the harmony established between them.

This is where entrepreneurial judgment becomes important. What distinguishes an entrepreneur is not merely the ability to identify a market opportunity. Many people can identify opportunities. What distinguishes an entrepreneur is an understanding of the nuance of the composition itself and the ability to determine where within that composition they can position themselves in a manner that both preserves harmony and adds value to the surrounding parts.

Finding opportunity within existing value compositions

Such opportunities do not necessarily require the invention of entirely new products. In fact, many successful ventures emerge from the reconfiguration of existing compositions of value rather than from the creation of entirely new ones. The entrepreneur recognizes that value can be enhanced through a different arrangement of existing elements, through the strengthening of weak links or through the introduction of a capability that improves the performance of adjacent components.

The frequently cited examples of Airbnb and Netflix illustrate this principle. Their significance lies not merely in their products but in their understanding of existing value compositions and their ability to reorganize them in ways that created greater utility for all participants involved.

However, these examples can also create a misconception. They may lead aspiring entrepreneurs to believe that entrepreneurial success requires building a complete end-user offering. Such a conclusion overlooks a vast range of opportunities that exist within established value chains.

Entrepreneurs do not necessarily need to own the entire composition.

A common mistake is to evaluate opportunities exclusively through the lens of market visibility. Entrepreneurs are often drawn toward the components of a value chain that are most visible to the end customer, assuming that visibility is synonymous with value creation.

The nuance of the value chain reveals a different reality. Some of the most valuable positions within a composition are almost invisible to the market itself. Their importance stems not from direct customer recognition but from the degree to which other parts of the composition depend upon them.

The entrepreneur who understands this distinction develops the ability to assess opportunities according to their structural significance within the composition rather than their public visibility. In many cases, the most advantageous position is not at the point where value is consumed, but at the point where value is enabled.

An entrepreneur may recognize an opportunity within an existing value chain where they possess the capability, knowledge or technology required to strengthen the overall composition. Their contribution may represent only a portion of the final value delivered to the customer, yet it can remain highly valuable precisely because it improves the effectiveness of the broader system.

How this takes shape in different industries

This phenomenon can be observed across numerous industries. FinTech provides a useful example. Many successful FinTech businesses do not replace financial services. Rather, they add value to the composition of financial services. Through software, analytics, automation, compliance solutions or digital infrastructure, they enhance existing processes and enable financial institutions to perform more effectively.

The same principle extends beyond financial services. A business may integrate existing technologies into a unified solution that creates value neither technology could generate independently. Another may help organizations understand the capabilities of available technologies and identify practical ways to utilize them in order to improve operational performance. In such cases, the entrepreneurial contribution resides in strengthening the composition rather than replacing it.

How this changes the entrepreneur’s perspective

As technologies continue to advance, opportunities of this nature become increasingly abundant. The modern economy contains an expanding inventory of capabilities, tools, platforms and technologies. Yet the existence of capability does not automatically result in value creation. Value emerges when capabilities are positioned appropriately within a composition and connected to genuine requirements.

This is precisely where entrepreneurial vision becomes important. The entrepreneur sees not merely products, but compositions. Not merely transactions, but interactions. Not merely markets, but systems of value creation.

The ability to understand these systems, their constituent parts, their dependencies and the manner in which value flows between them is one of the most underappreciated entrepreneurial skills.

Those who master this art discover that innovation is not always the creation of something new. Frequently, it is the discovery of a better composition. And in many cases, the entrepreneur who understands the composition of value possesses a greater advantage than the entrepreneur who focuses exclusively on the product itself.