8 Hard Truths About Franchising Your Business (Before You Scale Too Soon)

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As a franchise speaker and consultant, I work with a lot of business owners who want to franchise. One of the first things I tell them is that good franchising is about more than expanding a business. It’s about transforming one. To do that well, there are a few things you need to know.

1. Franchising doesn’t fix your business — it exposes it

I spoke with an entrepreneur who had developed a recycling concept for rural communities. It was an interesting concept, but when we looked at the numbers, his one existing location wasn’t profitable. That changed the conversation. He wanted to scale something that hadn’t been proven, and it soon became clear that what he really wanted was less a franchise system and more a cash infusion.

Franchising takes whatever’s already there and multiplies it. If the foundation isn’t solid, all you’re really doing is spreading the problem faster.

2. If it only works because of you, it doesn’t work yet

Many successful businesses rely on their founding operators. They know their customers, they solve problems quickly and they stay close to every detail. Often, they’re what make the business thrive, rather than the operation.

At some point, I’ll ask: could this business succeed in a new market, where nobody knows your brand, without you there to hold it together? If the answer isn’t a confident yes, the business isn’t ready to scale. Your future franchisees won’t have your instincts, judgment or ability to step in and fix things on the fly. The operation needs to run without your involvement.

3. If it can’t be taught, it can’t be franchised

There’s a difference between a successful business and a scalable one. I’ve seen operations that rely heavily on judgment, intuition or unwritten rules. That might work for the founder or a well-trained internal team, but it doesn’t translate well to independent operators who need clarity and consistency.

Franchising requires an operation that’s teachable. It means anticipating where people will get stuck and building systems that guide them through it. It means turning what’s in your head into something others can replicate.

4. Your first franchisees aren’t customers — they’re pioneers

Early franchisees tend to be more entrepreneurial and comfortable with uncertainty. They’re willing to step in before everything is fully built, which is often what makes early growth possible. But your system is going to evolve, and they’re in for a different experience than franchisees who come later. They need to expect some trial and error and be willing to work through it with you constructively.

5. Saying yes too easily will cost you later

When you’re eager to grow, you’ll be tempted to sell. It’s hard to resist when someone says they want in. But the strongest brands are disciplined about who they allow to buy a franchise.

When I interviewed Peter Cancro for my book, what stood out wasn’t just the success of Jersey Mike’s — it was how selective they’ve been in building it. That discipline protects everything: the product, the culture and the customer experience. I’ve heard similar thinking from Gordon Logan at Sport Clips Haircuts. The best brands don’t just award franchises. They make people earn the right to represent them.

The wrong franchisee doesn’t just underperform. They create inconsistency, friction and distraction that ripple through the entire system.

6. If you don’t design your revenue model properly, you’ll pay for it later

One mistake I’ve seen emerging franchisors make is how they structure their revenue. I worked with a franchisor who had set his royalty at just 2.5%, believing it made the opportunity easier to sell. But this low royalty was more of a constraint than a competitive advantage. It was his only meaningful source of income, and it wasn’t enough to support the system.

Revenue isn’t profit. It’s the budget for running your entire organization — training, support staff, and everything else your franchisees are counting on. If it’s not enough, something eventually breaks.

Depending on the model, franchisors make money from franchise fees, royalties, product distribution, technology fees, and sometimes real estate. Brands like McDonald’s generate income through rent, while others rely heavily on supply chains. The model has to be intentional. If you don’t design how the business makes money, your system may be attractive but unsustainable.

7. Growth gets more complex before it gets easier

Early growth is exciting until you get to what franchisors call the “messy middle,” somewhere between 10 and 50 locations, when the demands of supporting franchisees start to outpace the systems built to serve them. Now you need additional staff and infrastructure, and your focus may need to shift from growing to stabilizing.

There’s a financial side to this that catches people off guard. Selling franchises creates a surge in revenue at first. But as the system grows, costs increase. It’s not unusual for profitability to dip during this phase, even as the brand is expanding.

8. You’re not in your old business anymore

When you franchise, you’re no longer in the cheeseburger, auto repair or pest control business. You’re in the business success business. That changes everything. You’re no longer just delivering great products or services. Now you’re helping others do it consistently, profitably and under circumstances you don’t fully control. That requires patience when things don’t go as planned, discipline when growth opportunities show up and a level of empathy that many founders haven’t had to exercise before. Because your franchisees aren’t employees. They’re business owners, and their success (or lack of it) has real consequences.

The brands that get this right understand something most others miss. Their real product isn’t just what they sell to customers. It’s the opportunity they create for franchisees. And when you look at it that way, the decisions become clearer.

Because franchising isn’t just about expanding a business. It’s about becoming the kind of leader who can scale one.