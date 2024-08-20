Get All Access for $5/mo

'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Moving to SiriusXM in Reported $125 Million Deal Alex Cooper strikes a monumental deal with SiriusXM.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Alex Cooper, the entrepreneur behind "Call Her Daddy," is moving to SiriusXM in a deal reported worth $125 million.
  • The lucrative agreement grants SiriusXM exclusive rights to advertisement and distribution, as well as content from Cooper's Unwell Network.
  • Despite the move, "Call Her Daddy" and Unwell Network podcasts will remain accessible to listeners on Spotify, even though SiriusXM will now manage ad sales globally.

Alex Cooper, famed for her candid discussions on sex and relationships on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast, is leaving Spotify for a lucrative engagement with SiriusXM, according to several sources.

The deal reportedly spans multiple years, possibly three, and is worth more than $100 million, per Bloomberg, while other reports say closer to $125 million. Cooper's Spotify deal was worth $60 million.

Alex Cooper attends The Prelude To The Olympics on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis | Getty Images

Related: This Is the Winning Formula for Starting a Successful Podcast, According to a New Analysis

The new deal reportedly gives exclusive advertising and distribution to SiriusXM, plus the right to host additional content and events branching from Cooper's brand.

"Call Her Daddy" was positioned as Spotify's No. 2 most listened-to podcast in 2023, second to "The Joe Rogan Experience." Other offerings under the Unwell Network umbrella include "Hot Mess with Alix Earle" and "Pretty Lonesome with Madeline Argy."

Despite the shifts, Cooper, who skyrocketed to stardom after her 2018 debut, has assured her audience, known as "The Daddy Gang," that they "will always be my top priority, and with SiriusXM, we will continue to find new ways to evolve and provide my listeners the best experience."

Related: Why Every Entrepreneur Should Consider Starting a Podcast

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

4 Steps to Building a Purpose-Driven Business

Learn how to build a purpose-driven business that thrives by focusing on sustainability, community and impactful values.

By Chris Bowman
Business Solutions

Disagreeing Employees? Use This People-First Strategy for Better Efficiency

Rather than resist change, employees should be brought along for the modernization journey.

By Par Chadha
Business News

'Human-Capable' AI Agents Will Change the Workforce Within 3 Years, According to a CEO Currently Creating the 'Perfect' AI Employee

Most business leaders plan to use AI agents to automate tasks within the next few years.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

'Here We Go Again': Spanx Inventor Reveals Her New Invention in Viral Post

Billionaire inventor Sara Blakely announced her latest fashion innovation.

By David James
Franchise

McDonald's Nostalgic New Collector's Cups Are Reselling for Nearly $100 — Here's How to Get One

McDonald's recently introduced the Collector's Meal, featuring six collectible cups adorned with nostalgic characters.

By Carl Stoffers