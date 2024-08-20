Alex Cooper, famed for her candid discussions on sex and relationships on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast, is leaving Spotify for a lucrative engagement with SiriusXM, according to several sources.

The deal reportedly spans multiple years, possibly three, and is worth more than $100 million, per Bloomberg, while other reports say closer to $125 million. Cooper's Spotify deal was worth $60 million.

Alex Cooper attends The Prelude To The Olympics on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis | Getty Images

The new deal reportedly gives exclusive advertising and distribution to SiriusXM, plus the right to host additional content and events branching from Cooper's brand.

"Call Her Daddy" was positioned as Spotify's No. 2 most listened-to podcast in 2023, second to "The Joe Rogan Experience." Other offerings under the Unwell Network umbrella include "Hot Mess with Alix Earle" and "Pretty Lonesome with Madeline Argy."

Despite the shifts, Cooper, who skyrocketed to stardom after her 2018 debut, has assured her audience, known as "The Daddy Gang," that they "will always be my top priority, and with SiriusXM, we will continue to find new ways to evolve and provide my listeners the best experience."

