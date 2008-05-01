Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

All The Best

Presenting the 110 leading franchises in their categories

By
This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Of course you want the best franchise your money can buy--the one that's most likely to bring you success with a business of your own in the industry that most appeals to you. But, as with any venture, the first step is also one of the most difficult. How do you find the franchise that's best for you out of the multitude you have to choose from?

Don't let the task overwhelm you. While part of your quest for the best will naturally be subjective, some of it is, in fact, quantifiable. That's where we come in. Our annual Best of the Best franchise listing pulls the top franchise from each of the 110 categories from our more comprehensive 2008 Franchise 500® ranking. Whether you're interested in a food or tech franchise, you can very easily check out what we've ranked as the best franchise for 2008 in the category of your choice by perusing the following listing.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

If You're Asked This Popular Job Interview Question, You Should Lie When Answering, According to a Life Coach

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Marketing

You're Not Just Selling a Product or Service — You're Selling Your Brand Story. Here Are 3 Steps To Ensure It Sells.

Adam Horlock

Adam Horlock

Thought Leaders

5 Simple Steps to Help You Finish What You Start

John Peitzman

John Peitzman

Read More