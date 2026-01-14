Apple announced Creator Studio, a $12.99 monthly bundle that includes six professional apps previously sold for hundreds of dollars each. Final Cut Pro alone costs $299.99 as a one-time purchase, while Logic Pro costs $199.99. There’s just one catch: You’re renting, not owning.

The move puts Apple in direct competition with Adobe’s Creative Cloud, which charges $59.99 monthly for its full suite, including Premiere Pro and Photoshop — though Adobe’s suite remains more comprehensive.

The bundle includes Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor and MainStage, plus premium content for Pages, Numbers and Keynote. Apple is also rolling out AI-powered features across the apps — Final Cut Pro gets Transcript Search and Visual Search to find moments by describing them, while Logic Pro adds natural language search and Chord ID. Pixelmator Pro, which Apple acquired in 2024, hits iPad for the first time with full Apple Pencil support.

The bundle launches January 28 with a one-month free trial. Those who prefer to own their software outright can still purchase the products.

Read more