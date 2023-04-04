Apple Is Reportedly Beginning a Small Round of Layoffs

The move is being positioned as a "streamlining effort."

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

Roy Rochlin | Getty Images
A view of the 5th Ave. flagship Apple store in New York City

Apple has remained astray from its contemporaries amid widespread tech layoffs — until now.

The company is reportedly cutting a small number of roles within its corporate retail team, Bloomberg reported. The exact number of layoffs is not yet known, but sources told Bloomberg that Apple is approaching the layoffs as a "streamlining effort" and that the changes are intended to improve the upkeep of stores across the globe.

Affected employees were told that they have until Friday to reapply for other roles at the company and those who don't take on a new position will be offered four months' severance, according to Insider.

Related: Tech CEOs Are To Blame For Mass Layoffs

Although Amazon, Google, and Meta have recently laid off thousands of employees, Apple had remained resilient through cost-cutting measures (delaying bonuses, reducing travel) to avoid slashing jobs. Also, while many tech giants went on a hiring frenzy during the pandemic, Apple avoided overhiring — which may have contributed to its ability to avoid worker cuts.

Still, Apple's reported layoffs are minuscule in comparison to other tech giants that have laid off workers in droves. It's unclear whether this was a genuine streamlining effort, or if this is just the first batch of layoffs for the iPhone maker.

Related: Billionaire Apple CEO Tim Cook Just Took a 40% Pay Cut Amid Shareholder Backlash — Here's What His Compensation Will Look Like This Year

Last month, Bloomberg touched on the Apple difference amid tech layoffs, stating that if the company were to reduce its workforce, it would "either signal that they'd made a strategic blunder or the global economy is in even worse shape than people feared."

However, it may be too soon to call — not only are the layoffs minimal, but at the time of writing, Apple stock is up nearly 33% year-to-date.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

Apple Layoffs Google Tech News and Trends Meta

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all

By Amanda Breen

Business News

This Woman Was Drowning in Debt Before She Tried 'Cash Stuffing.' Now She's Made The Highly Effective Practice a Full-Time Business.

A Texas woman was $80,000 in debt before she tried a method of budgeting called "cash stuffing." Now, she's not only paid off her debt but turned the budgeting practice into a full-time business to help others save.

By Madeline Garfinkle

By Emily Rella

Money & Finance

5 Ways to Spot High-Potential Startup Investments

Startups can provide a promising investment opportunity — if you know what to look for.

By Cosmin Panait

Growing a Business

Ford Fry of Rocket Farm Restaurants on Making Memorable Customer Experiences

Interview with Rocket Farm Restaurants founder/owner Ford Fry on his dream to help others, the increasing role of technology in restaurants, and creating emotional connections with customers.

By Shawn P. Walchef

Growing a Business

No More Excuses: Tanner Chidester's Harsh Truths to Improve Your Business

It's time to stop lying to yourself so you can start making more money

By Terry Rice