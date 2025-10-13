Key Takeaways Apple TV+ is no more.

Apple has rebranded its streaming service to the not-very-different, Apple TV.

The tech giant said the rebrand is a part of a “vibrant new identity.”

Apple quietly switched up its streaming service’s logo and branding on Monday.

Apple TV+ has been rebranded to “Apple TV,” the tech giant announced in a press release (about something else).

With very little fanfare, in the ninth (and last) paragraph, Apple reps wrote: “Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity.” And then it quickly goes back to the press release’s primary focus, which was to announce December 12 as the premiere date for streaming Apple’s movie, F1, starring Brad Pitt.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that ESPN also dropped its “+” symbol from its subscriber content in August in favor of its new ESPN app.

The F1 movie is currently available for purchase on the Apple TV app, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home and other services, the statement notes. Last month, Apple TV won 22 Emmy Awards for several of its series, including “The Studio,” “Severance,” and “Slow Horses.”

Apple TV is also the name of the iPhone maker’s well-known TV device (starts at $129).

Apple TV (the subscription video-on-demand service formerly known as Apple TV+) is $12.99 a month or included as part of an Apple One subscription bundle.

