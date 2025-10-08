Key Takeaways Domino’s Pizza just rebranded for the first time in more than a decade.

The pizza chain is the largest in the world in number of locations and total sales revenue.

Country star Shaboozey is the new voice behind the pizza maker’s first-ever jingle.

Domino’s Pizza rebranded on Wednesday for the first time in 13 years.

The pizza chain’s refreshed look includes a new logo, pizza boxes, and “more youthful team member gear,” according to a press release. Indoor signage and menus will also reflect the new designs.

Kate Trumbull, Domino’s chief marketing officer, told CNN that the refresh was partially about keeping up with social media tastes and trends.

“It used to be that you could run a 30-second ad in primetime and that would be kind of all you needed to do,” Trumbull said. “Now, you need to catch attention in a second or two on TikTok or an Instagram Reel or YouTube, and when you have a jingle, you can get that instantly.”

Domino’s

Domino’s is also adding a jingle called “Dommmino’s” to its marketing, sung by country musician Shaboozey. It’s the pizza maker’s first time having a company song in its 65 history.

In the U.S. and abroad, Domino’s ranks No. 1 in number of locations and total sales revenue, per Toast.

Still, it’s a tough time to rebrand. Just ask Cracker Barrel or Jaguar. However, so far, Domino’s fans have shown themselves much more amenable to change.

