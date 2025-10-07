The brand that once defined fried fish in America is turning its focus to chicken.

Key Takeaways Long John Silver’s new branding positions poultry as a co-lead with fish, reflecting changing consumer tastes.

The chain is shedding its nautical nostalgia for a cleaner, more contemporary look meant to attract new diners and franchisees.

Like Dunkin’, Subway and KFC before it, Long John Silver’s joins a growing list of major franchises using rebrands to stay relevant.

Long John Silver’s is charting a new course — and this time, it’s flying a different flag. The legacy seafood chain, long defined by its nautical theme and hand-battered fish, has unveiled a full-scale rebrand that puts chicken front and center. Gone are the heavy maritime motifs and pirate-style fonts; in their place is a cleaner, more contemporary design that highlights chicken.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

After several seafood-focused decades, this latest refresh acknowledges a broader truth about what American diners crave today. Chicken is now the undisputed heavyweight of the fast-food industry. It’s the most-consumed protein nationwide and is driving innovation and menu growth across nearly every major chain — from sandwiches and nuggets to tenders and wraps.

Recognizing this, Long John Silver’s is no longer treating chicken as a sidekick. Its new visual identity, packaging and advertising put crispy chicken planks alongside the brand’s classic fish fillets as equal stars. Updated menu boards at remodeled stores now lead with chicken imagery, signaling that the brand is expanding its comfort-food appeal beyond seafood loyalists.

The move aims to reinvigorate a franchise system that has seen contraction in recent years. By leaning into a universally popular protein, Long John Silver’s hopes to attract a wider customer base while offering franchisees a stronger sales proposition. It’s a calculated bet that balancing land and sea could help modernize the brand and restore momentum.

Related: These Are the Top Franchise Suppliers of 2025

This rebrand follows a familiar playbook seen throughout franchising in recent years. Dunkin’ dropped the “Donuts” from its name to emphasize beverages and modern café culture in 2019. Pizza Hut brought back its iconic red-roof logo and doubled down on nostalgia to reconnect with lapsed customers. Subway launched its “Eat Fresh Refresh,” overhauling both its menu and restaurant design to signal a comeback. Even KFC has cycled through multiple logo, packaging and menu updates to maintain cultural relevance while celebrating its heritage.

Each of those efforts reflects a broader industry truth: In a crowded fast-food landscape, legacy brands can’t rely on memory alone. They must adapt to changing tastes and remind customers why they matter today.

For Long John Silver’s, the answer lies in a golden-brown piece of chicken. The rebrand is both a nod to the brand’s craftsmanship in hand-battered frying and a signal that it’s ready to compete in America’s favorite category.

Related: Fried, Fast And Franchised — These Are The Top 10 Chicken Franchises in 2025