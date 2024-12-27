The Top 15 Chicken Franchises in 2024

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to fast-food favorites, chicken franchises offer a finger-licking array of crispy delights and succulent flavors. From classic fried chicken recipes to innovative takes on poultry perfection, these franchises hold a special place in the hearts (and stomachs) of food enthusiasts everywhere.

For entrepreneurs hungry for success, franchising opportunities in the chicken industry provide a golden ticket to carving their niche in a highly demanded market.

Join us on a flavorful journey as we dive into the top chicken franchises of 2024, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking. From beloved hometown joints to sprawling chains with nationwide acclaim, these franchises serve up crispy, juicy goodness that keeps customers clucking back for more.

So grab a napkin and get ready to sink your teeth into the best chicken franchises today.

1. Popeyes Lousiana Kitchen

Founded: 1972

1972 Franchising since: 1976

1976 Overall rank: 3

3 Number of units: 4,091

4,091 Change in units: +21.1% over 3 years

+21.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $384,000-$3,700,000

$384,000-$3,700,000 Leadership: Sami Siddiqui, President

Sami Siddiqui, President Parent company: Restaurant Brands Int'l.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is renowned for its delicious and affordable New Orleans-style fried chicken, with a history dating back to 1972 when it was founded as Chicken on the Run by Al Copeland. After rebranding to Popeyes and introducing spicy fried chicken, the franchise expanded rapidly, now boasting over 4,000 locations across the U.S. and 30 countries worldwide. More than 50 years since its launch, it remains a leading fast-food chain. Franchising with Popeyes offers the opportunity to join a highly successful quick-service restaurant brand known for its popularity both domestically and internationally.

2. KFC

Founded: 1930

1930 Franchising since: 1952

1952 Overall rank: 12

12 Number of units: 28,475

28,475 Change in units: +16.7% over 3 years

+16.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,900,000-$3,800,000

$1,900,000-$3,800,000 Leadership: Tarun Lal, President

Tarun Lal, President Parent company: Yum! Brands Inc.

KFC, known for its iconic fried chicken recipe created by Colonel Harland Sanders, is one of the world's most popular fast-food franchises. With more than 28,000 restaurants across 115 countries, KFC offers immediate brand recognition and a proprietary menu that sets it apart from competitors. Franchising with KFC provides access to a vast customer base, with approximately 185 million people exposed to KFC commercials weekly in the U.S. The franchise's menu expansion, including chicken wings, sandwiches and homestyle sides, ensures ongoing market relevance and customer appeal.

3. Wingstop

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 1998

1998 Overall rank: 14

14 Number of units: 2,046

2,046 Change in units: +42.5% over 3 years

+42.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $326,000-$975,000

$326,000-$975,000 Leadership: Michael Skipworth, President & CEO

Michael Skipworth, President & CEO Parent company: Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

Wingstop, known for its buffalo-style chicken wings, has been a successful fast-food franchise since its inception in 1994. With over 2,000 restaurants, Wingstop offers franchisees excellent corporate support, comprehensive training resources and relatively low startup costs and royalty fees compared to other franchises. Additionally, Wingstop's focus on online ordering reduces the need for extensive staffing, making it an attractive franchise opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs.

4. Slim Chickens

Founded: 2003

2003 Franchising since: 2011

2011 Overall rank: 84

84 Number of units: 214

214 Change in units: +130.1% over 3 years

+130.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,600,000-$4,400,000

$1,600,000-$4,400,000 Leadership: Sam Rothschild, COO & Partner

Sam Rothschild, COO & Partner Parent company: Slim Chickens

Founded in 2003, Slim Chickens focuses on serving hand-breaded chicken using fresh ingredients. With more than 200 locations, it offers main course chicken meals with unique sides like southern-fried pickles and desserts served in Mason jars. Slim Chickens emphasizes community service and catering for various events. Ideal franchisees should prioritize quality food and customer satisfaction, with hospitality or restaurant experience preferred. Financial readiness for initial and ongoing fees is essential, along with meeting the company's net worth requirements.

5. Golden Chick

Founded: 1967

1967 Franchising since: 1972

1972 Overall rank: 86

86 Number of units: 212

212 Change in units: +15.2% over 3 years

+15.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,200,000-$1,900,000

$1,200,000-$1,900,000 Leadership: Mark Parmerlee, CEO

Mark Parmerlee, CEO Parent company: Golden Franchising Corp.

Golden Chick, founded in 1967 as Golden Fried Chicken and rebranded in 1996, offers franchise opportunities with more than 200 outlets across the U.S. Franchisees come from diverse backgrounds, including military veterans and corporate professionals, attracted by the friendly atmosphere and quality service. Franchisees receive support in marketing, advertising and training from the experienced Golden Chick team. Financial readiness for initial and ongoing fees, along with meeting set net worth and liquid capital requirements, is essential for prospective franchisees.

6. Bojangles

Founded: 1977

1977 Franchising since: 1978

1978 Overall rank: 115

115 Number of units: 798

798 Change in units: +6.5% over 3 years

+6.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $623,000-$3,600,000

$623,000-$3,600,000 Leadership: Patricia Halpin, VP of Growth

Patricia Halpin, VP of Growth Parent company: The Jordan Company and Durational Capital Management LP

Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits, founded in 1977, offers franchise opportunities with nearly 800 locations in the U.S. Known for its diverse menu items and emphasis on strong sales throughout the day, Bojangles' operates with a reputation for franchise support and cooperation. Marketing assistance and location selection are provided to new franchisees, who benefit from the experience of seasoned industry professionals.

7. Zaxby's

Founded: 1990

1990 Franchising since: 1994

1994 Overall rank: 133

133 Number of units: 922

922 Change in units: +1.8% over 3 years

+1.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,400,000-$3,300,000

$1,400,000-$3,300,000 Leadership: Bernard Acoca, CEO

Bernard Acoca, CEO Parent company: Zaxby's Franchising LLC

Zaxby's is a Southern-based restaurant chain offering buffalo wings, sandwiches and salads, with over 900 outlets, mostly owned by franchisees. The company seeks franchisees who embody community leadership, quality and integrity. With a growing demand for healthier fast-food options, Zaxby's offers the potential for high returns on investment. Franchisees should be financially prepared for initial and ongoing fees, meeting set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

8. Buffalo Wild Wings

Founded: 1982

1982 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Overall rank: 195

195 Number of units: 1,252

1,252 Change in units: -1.0% over 3 years

-1.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,500,000-$4,800,000

$2,500,000-$4,800,000 Leadership: Lyle Tick, President

Lyle Tick, President Parent company: Inspire Brands

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982 and franchising since 1991, offers wings, beer and sports-themed dining. With over 1,200 franchises, they specialize in wings and specialty sauces. As part of the Inspire Brands family, franchisees must adhere to standards while having room for creativity in decor and promotions. Ideal candidates have a passion for food, community and business building. Joining Buffalo Wild Wings offers a chance to be part of a global network providing affordable dining in a casual, fun atmosphere.

9. Chester's

Founded: 1952

1952 Franchising since: 2004

2004 Overall rank: 267

267 Number of units: 1,092

1,092 Change in units: -18.0% over 3 years

-18.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $28,000-$297,000

$28,000-$297,000 Leadership: Wynn Giles, Managing Director

Wynn Giles, Managing Director Parent company: N/A

Chester's, established in 1952, specializes in fresh, marinated, double-breaded fried chicken using a secret family recipe. With over 1,000 locations in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets, the brand began franchising in 2004 after initially focusing on corporate-owned stores. The menu includes bone-in chicken, tenders, biscuits and sides like potato wedges and mashed potatoes. Chester's emphasizes teamwork, honesty and a fun atmosphere, offering extensive training and support for franchisees. They provide guidance on operations, including waste management, margin calculation, upselling and chicken frying techniques.

10. Wings Etc.

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 2005

2005 Overall rank: 383

383 Number of units: 80

80 Change in units: +6.7% over 3 years

+6.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $344,000-$2,800,000

$344,000-$2,800,000 Leadership: Rob Hensmann, CEO

Rob Hensmann, CEO Parent company: Wings Etc. Inc.

Step into the ultimate sports and family hangout at Wings Etc., where every visit promises a winning combination of mouthwatering cuisine and laid-back vibes. Established in 1994 by Jim Weaver, this grill and pub franchise has perfected the art of serving up hearty fare, including their famous jumbo wings, burgers, wraps and more. Whether you're catching the game on one of the many flat-screen TVs or challenging friends to arcade-level video games, there's something for everyone to enjoy. With more than 50 U.S. franchises and 25 corporate-owned locations, Wings Etc. continues to be the go-to destination for families seeking wholesome fun and delicious eats.

11. Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken

Founded: 1966

1966 Franchising since: 1967

1967 Overall rank: 415

415 Number of units: 126

126 Change in units: -3.0% over 3 years

-3.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $428,000-$2,100,000

$428,000-$2,100,000 Leadership: Ryan Weaver, CEO

Ryan Weaver, CEO Parent company: Artemis Restaurant Corp.

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken, established in 1966, is a renowned quick-service restaurant franchise known for its delicious chicken dishes, homestyle sides and delectable biscuits. With over half a century of experience, Lee's has perfected its recipes, offering customers a flavorful and satisfying dining experience. The franchise's focus on quality ingredients and traditional cooking methods has garnered a loyal following across its numerous locations. Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken continues to uphold its reputation for serving mouthwatering, classic Southern fare with friendly service and a commitment to excellence.

12. Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken

Founded: 2002

2002 Franchising since: 2006

2006 Overall rank: 474

474 Number of units: 415

415 Change in units: +19.6% over 3 years

+19.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $203,000-$1,200,000

$203,000-$1,200,000 Leadership: Amanda Millikan, VP, Development

Amanda Millikan, VP, Development Parent company: Bonchon Franchise LLC

Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken, founded in 2002 by Jinduk Seo, offers hand-battered, double-fried chicken with signature sauces. Since franchising in 2006, it has expanded to over 400 locations. Franchisees can tap into varied dining experiences, appealing to families, professionals and sports fans. Owners should expect to be hands-on in daily operations, but prior restaurant experience isn't essential. Bonchon has earned recognition in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for its brand strength and support.

13. Dave's Hot Chicken

Founded: 2018

2018 Franchising since: 2019

2019 Overall rank: 482

482 Number of units: 152

152 Change in units: +3,700,0% over 3 years

+3,700,0% over 3 years Initial investment: $616,000-$1,800,000

$616,000-$1,800,000 Leadership: Bill Phelps, CEO

Bill Phelps, CEO Parent company: DHC Franchise

Originally conceived by four friends frying chicken in a parking lot with just one fryer, Dave's Hot Chicken has evolved into a global franchise boasting more than 150 locations. Its meteoric rise to success has attracted high-profile investors such as the acclaimed artist Drake. From humble beginnings to international acclaim, Dave's Hot Chicken continues to captivate taste buds with its signature spicy chicken offerings and innovative approach to fast-casual dining.

14. Champs Chicken

Founded: 1998

1998 Franchising since: 2013

2013 Overall rank: N/R

N/R Number of units: 409

409 Change in units: +0.7% over 3 years

+0.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $9,000-$349,000

$9,000-$349,000 Leadership: Shawn Burcham, CEO

Shawn Burcham, CEO Parent company: Pro Food Systems Inc.

Founded in 1999, Champs Chicken prides itself on coming from humble beginnings. The company began in the founders' garage in Missouri with the idea of "doing things better." Now, Champs Chicken has expanded to hundreds of locations across the country. The brand's guiding principles are amazing service, ultimate food experience and having a blast.

15. Wings and Rings

Founded: 1984

1984 Franchising since: 1988

1988 Overall rank: N/R

N/R Number of units: 87

87 Change in units: +7.4% over 3 years

+7.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,500,000-$2,00,000

$1,500,000-$2,00,000 Leadership: Nader Masadeh, CEO

Nader Masadeh, CEO Parent company: N/A

Wings and Rings, previously known as Buffalo Wings and Rings, has emerged as a prominent sports-inspired restaurant chain with over 80 locations across the U.S. and internationally. Renowned for its flavorful menu offerings and vibrant atmosphere, it has become a favorite destination for sports enthusiasts and food lovers alike. Aspiring franchisees with a keen understanding of the local market, prior experience in managing multiple restaurants and a passion for community engagement are ideal candidates to run a Wings and Rings franchise. The brand's diverse menu, highlighted by its famous buffalo wings and onion rings, coupled with its VIP service and lively ambiance, ensures a dynamic experience for patrons.

