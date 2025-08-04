In a memo to employees, AT&T CEO John Stankey made it clear that the company's future will not include remote-first flexibility — and those resisting the change may need to move on.

AT&T CEO John Stankey is standing firm on the company's strict in-person work policies — and says employees who aren't aligned with the direction of the company might want to reconsider their roles.

In a memo obtained by Business Insider and sent to employees last week following AT&T's latest internal survey, Stankey acknowledged declining engagement scores and growing employee frustration amid sweeping operational changes. But he made clear the company has no plans to reverse course.

"We have consciously shifted away from some of these elements and towards a more market-based culture — focused on rewarding capability, contribution and commitment," Stankey wrote. "We believe this is the only way to succeed in the dynamic, technologically driven markets where we operate."

He called out a small group of employees who expressed resistance to those changes, writing: "If a self-directed, virtual, or hybrid work schedule is essential for you to manage your career aspirations and life challenges, you will have a difficult time aligning your priorities with those of the company and the culture we aim to establish."

The comments come as AT&T continues to consolidate employees into a limited number of "hub" offices, requiring many to work in-person five days a week. Some workers have criticized the changes as disruptive or unfair, but Stankey defended the move as necessary for collaboration and career development.

"Our shift to hub locations was a pivotal step to more effectively achieve this goal," he wrote. "Concentrations of employees enables the teamwork, mentorship, and visibility that, when combined with performance and contribution, can better equip you to advance your career."

Stankey urged employees to embrace the company's evolving culture and take personal accountability for adapting.

"Commit to adjusting your own behaviors and actions without looking to your right or left (or above) to see what everybody else is doing," he said. "Please jump in and avoid the human tendency to blame the neighbors for the problems in the neighborhood!"

AT&T is far from alone in facing pushback over return-to-office (RTO) mandates. Amazon required employees to return to offices at least three days per week, only to face internal complaints over overcrowded buildings and a lack of available desks. And JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon dismissed worker resistance, saying complaints about RTO mostly come "from the middle," not top performers.

AT&T rival Verizon also reportedly attempted to capitalize on the company's RTO policy earlier this year by recruiting AT&T employees to Verizon, touting hybrid and remote work schedules.

Stankey also touched on company efforts to improve tools, career growth and employee wellbeing — and stressed that while leadership plays a role, real change starts with individual responsibility.

"Our collective success also depends on each of us taking ownership where we can," he wrote. "Rather than waiting for others to act, I encourage everyone to share their ideas and take initiative."

