If the Celtics sale goes through, the deal could net the sellers a hefty return on investment.

The Boston Celtics have won 18 championships (including last season), making them the most decorated team in NBA history. Now, they've set another record: They're the most expensive sale in sports — ever.

On Thursday, multiple outlets reported that Bill Chisholm, managing partner at Symphony Technology Group, will buy the team for $6.1 billion. The deal is still subject to approval and review by the NBA Board of Governors.

The previous sports sales record was for the NFL's Washington Commanders, which sold for $6.05 billion in 2023. When it comes to the NBA specifically, that previous record was the $4 billion sale of the Phoenix Suns (agreed to at the end of 2022 but finalized in early 2023).

Chisholm said in a statement that he is well aware of the complex and storied history of the team and region. He is a native of Massachusetts and a Dartmouth College graduate.

"Growing up on the North Shore and attending college in New England, I have been a die-hard Celtics fan my entire life," Chisholm said in a statement. "I understand how important the Celtics are to the city of Boston — the role the team plays in the community is different than any other city in the country. I also understand that there is a responsibility as a leader of the organization to the people of Boston, and I am up for this challenge."

Chisholm is estimated to be worth around $10 billion, per Sportico, and has an "encyclopedic knowledge" of the team, a source told the Boston Globe.

Fast Company notes that if the sale goes through, the Grousbeck family, the Celtics' current majority owners, will get around a 1,700% return on investment.

