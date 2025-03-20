'A Die-Hard Fan My Entire Life': Boston Celtics Sell to Superfan for Over $6 Billion, the Highest Price Ever for a Pro Sports Team If the Celtics sale goes through, the deal could net the sellers a hefty return on investment.

By Erin Davis

Billie Weiss | Getty Images
Owner Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics reacts as he holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Boston Celtics have won 18 championships (including last season), making them the most decorated team in NBA history. Now, they've set another record: They're the most expensive sale in sports — ever.

On Thursday, multiple outlets reported that Bill Chisholm, managing partner at Symphony Technology Group, will buy the team for $6.1 billion. The deal is still subject to approval and review by the NBA Board of Governors.

Related: The Boston Celtics Are Officially Up for Sale, Just Weeks After Winning the NBA Championship

The previous sports sales record was for the NFL's Washington Commanders, which sold for $6.05 billion in 2023. When it comes to the NBA specifically, that previous record was the $4 billion sale of the Phoenix Suns (agreed to at the end of 2022 but finalized in early 2023).

Chisholm said in a statement that he is well aware of the complex and storied history of the team and region. He is a native of Massachusetts and a Dartmouth College graduate.

"Growing up on the North Shore and attending college in New England, I have been a die-hard Celtics fan my entire life," Chisholm said in a statement. "I understand how important the Celtics are to the city of Boston — the role the team plays in the community is different than any other city in the country. I also understand that there is a responsibility as a leader of the organization to the people of Boston, and I am up for this challenge."

Chisholm is estimated to be worth around $10 billion, per Sportico, and has an "encyclopedic knowledge" of the team, a source told the Boston Globe.

Fast Company notes that if the sale goes through, the Grousbeck family, the Celtics' current majority owners, will get around a 1,700% return on investment.

Related: How This Boutique Sports Agency Is Beating Billion-Dollar Giants at Their Own Game

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

