How to use your status as a teen entrepreneur to your advantage

(YoungBiz.com) - Sometimes, one of the most difficultparts about being young is getting people older than you to takeyou seriously. And since most people are older than you whenyou're a teenager, that's a lot of people.

It's frustrating--sometimes downright annoying--when thepeople in question are your older siblings or parents. But imagineif it were a customer.