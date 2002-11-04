Wendy's to Buy 25 Percent of Pasta Chain

<b></b>

Dublin, Ohio--Wendy's Int'l Inc. plans to buy a 25 percent stake in the Pasta Pomodoro restaurant chain for $12 million. In a press release, Wendy's CEO Jack Schuessler said the pasta chain appeals to current consumer dining trends and doesn't compete with Wendy's core hamburger stores, its Tim Hortons doughnut and baked goods chain, or its recently acquired Baja Fresh Mexican Grill. Pasta Pomodoro was founded in 1994 and operates 24 restaurants, mainly in the San Francisco Bay area. Wendy's expects the chain could grow to 75 to 100 units by 2005. -Columbus Business First

