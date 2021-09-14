Celebrity Slams Food at $30K-Per-Ticket Met Gala: "This is Why They Don't Show Y'all the Food' Keke Palmer posted a photo of her meal to Instagram from inside the ever-exclusive event on Monday night.

By Emily Rella

RB/Bauer-Griffin | Getty Images

If you were anywhere near social media on Monday night, it would've been nearly impossible to miss coverage of the famed Met Gala in New York City.

The fundraiser, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday of May each year, has been around since 1948 and is known as the biggest night in fashion as stars and designers dazzle in over-the-top looks adhering to each year's theme.

Actress Keke Palmer served as this year's Vogue livestream host alongside Ilana Glazer, with the duo offering humor, candor and lightheartedness to the red carpet and the event at large.

Palmer took to Instagram once inside the show, sharing snippets of performances, decor, guests and most notably, the food selection.

In an Instagram story posted Monday night, Palmer shared a photo of what appears to be a (somewhat sad?) salad next to a place setting with her name on it.

"This is why they don't show y'all food," she jokingly wrote over the image. "I'm just playinnnn."

Palmer currently has more than 10.5 million followers on the platform.

Keke Palmer via Instagram

It's been reported that a ticket for the Met Gala costs guests a cool $30,000 (provided they're invited and approved by the event's chair, Anna Wintour). But hey, it's all in the name of charity.

This year's vegan menu was curated by 10 top chefs to be a multi-course experience that had to fit the theme of the event, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

Palmer's picture appears to display the dish created by chefs Emma Bengtsson and Junghyun Park, which consisted of "creamy barley with corn, pickled turnips, and roasted maitake," per Vogue.

The star also posted a photo of the dish to her Twitter account, responding to a fan who asked her what was on the menu.

"The menu Chile," Palmer joked back next to the photo, in a Tweet that has since received over 22,000 likes.

"After a difficult two years for the restaurant industry, this will showcase the work and tell the stories of a dynamic group of chefs while presenting an exciting menu of delicious, plant-based dishes," chef and Bon Apetit advisor Marcus Samuelsson told Vogue. "The gala offers an incomparable opportunity for emerging talent to elevate their careers and share their perspectives and craft."

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

'Catastrophic': Here's What You Should Know About the Debt Ceiling Crisis — And How a Default Could Impact Your Business
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Related Topics

News and Trends Met gala

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

'All Hell Is Going to Break Loose': Barbara Corcoran Issues Warning About Real Estate Market, Interest Rates

The "Shark Tank" star appeared on FOX Business' "The Clayman Countdown" this week.

By Emily Rella
Money & Finance

3 Ways to Create Multiple (Big) Streams of Income

Here are three ways to create multiple streams of income. These strategies require effort and resources but offer significant financial potential.

By Andres Tovar
Starting a Business

What Is an LLC? Here's How It Works.

Deciding whether or not your business should be an LLC is a big decision. Continue reading to learn the pros and cons of starting your own LLC.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

How to Make a QR Code in 5 Simple Steps

Need to know how to make a QR code for your business but not sure where to start? Check out this step-by-step breakdown for more info.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Employee Experience & Recruiting

How to Write a Two Weeks Notice Letter

Need to leave your current job but unsure how to write a two weeks notice letter? Check out this step-by-step guide for more info.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

How Many Work Hours Are in a Year?

Want to know how many work hours are in a year for your business or personal reasons? Check out this detailed guide to learn the answer.

By Entrepreneur Staff